New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Pankaj Advani became the first Indian to win the Crucible Cup in Reading after producing a brilliant two days of snooker, culminating in a commanding 6–0 victory over Tony Drago in the final.

Advani's win is even more special than being the first Indian to win the trophy, as he not only took home the Crucible Cup and the 25,000-pound prize money but also brought the 2027 edition of the tournament to India.

The Crucible Cup line-up featured Ronnie O'Sullivan, defending champion Neil Robertson, Tony Drago, Dream Ticket winner Barry Pinches, reigning World Champion Wu Yize, inaugural Chinese Snooker 900 winner Zheng Yubo, The Gentleman Joe Perry, along with Advani.

"Would’ve never ever thought of lifting this trophy given how tough the field was. An amazing field with some of the greats of the game makes this victory even more special many thanks to @Snooker900tv @ronnieo147," Advani posted on X.

The Indian got the tournament underway by defeating defending champion Neil Robertson. It was a huge statement from the Indian star, who showed in the very first match that he was a serious contender.

The semi-final saw Advani take on Joe Perry, with the Indian star continuing his impressive run by securing victory and setting up a final against Drago.

Before the final got underway, there was a major announcement that not only would the winner take home the Crucible Cup trophy and the £25,000 first prize, but we also confirmed that the 2027 Crucible Cup will be held in the hometown of this year's champion!

That meant the destination of next year's event would be India, as Advani got his hands on the trophy.

The final itself proved to be a one-sided affair, as Advani continued the outstanding form he had shown throughout the tournament. He came flying out of the blocks, racing into a 4–0 lead at the mid-session interval and putting Drago under enormous pressure. After two huge victories over Zheng Yubo and Ronnie O'Sullivan, perhaps the effort of reaching the final had taken its toll on the Maltese star, according to Snooer 900.

Advani showed no signs of slowing down, continuing to control the match and demonstrating exactly why he had been the standout player across the two days.

He eventually completed a comprehensive 6–0 victory, lifting the Crucible Cup and securing the 25,000-pound winner's prize.

--IANS

bc/vi