New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Ten-man Bournemouth made it five wins out of five with victory as they overturned a first-half deficit to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 in the UEFA Europa League, extending their winning streak to 10 matches.

Bournemouth came from behind to stay perfect and become just the fifth club to win their first five UEFA competition matches. Celta took the lead through Iago Aspas, whose spectacular overhead kick was saved by Michele Di Gregorio shortly before the 39-year-old curled in a fine strike off the inside of a post.

Bafode Diakite's dismissal put Bournemouth at a numerical disadvantage, but they equalised early in the second half when Amine Adli found Alvaro Rodríguez to nod in. Substitute Rayan completed the turnaround by scoring his fourth goal of the campaign.

Bournemouth remained top of the 36-team standings with 15 points from five games, while Celta was 32nd with three points.

Elsewhere, Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus both came from behind to claim important wins.

A starring display by Omari Hutchinson inspired Milan to recover from a 2-0 deficit to 4-2 against Olympiacos in Athens.

Olympiacos had looked on course to stretch their unbeaten start in the league phase when a first-half Mike Maignan own goal was followed by a thumping João Silva finish just after the break.

But Hutchinson bent in after a superb solo run from inside his own half, offering the Rossoneri hope before the English winger crossed for Alphadjo Cisse to head in at the back post, then repeated the trick for Christian Pulišić to score a sweet volley. Diego Moreira struck on the break in stoppage time to seal Milan's first-ever win away to Greek opponents.

Meanwhile, Andrea Cambiaso's spectacular equaliser spurred Juventus on to a comprehensive 4-1 win against Omonia in Turin.

Lubomir Satka nodded Omonia in front from a corner, but Cambiaso curled in from a distance, and Jeff Ekhator struck from inside the box as the hosts earned a half-time advantage.

In a dominant second-half display, Juve extended their lead when Francisco Conceicao slotted in after his initial shot was saved by Thomas Kaminski and scored a fourth through Jeremie Boga's rising finish from the edge of the box.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen won 2-0 at Dinamo Zagreb, while Hoffenheim beat Sturm Graz 3-1 and Crystal Palace beat Real Sociedad 2-1.

--IANS

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