GUNMAASTER G9 REVIEW: **** (4/5)

Emraan Hashmi is back with a bang, and this time, he arrives in an avatar that promises to be an absolute treat for the masses! Gunmaaster G9 is a full-blown commercial entertainer that celebrates mainstream Hindi cinema in its most unapologetic form, bringing together high-octane action, drama, emotions, comedy and whistle-worthy moments.

Emraan Hashmi delivers arguably his biggest mass-pleasing avatar yet as Eshwar. His swag, screen presence and dialogue delivery get a massive upgrade, while retaining the vintage Emraan Hashmi charm that his fans have always loved. He slips effortlessly into the character, bringing an infectious energy that makes Eshwar a thoroughly entertaining protagonist. The masses are sure to lap up his performance, particularly the power-packed confrontations and larger-than-life moments.

Director Aditya Datt deserves a special round of applause for crafting a universally appealing story while keeping the commercial elements firmly in place. The film understands its audience and delivers precisely what one expects from a mainstream action entertainer. There is drama to keep you invested, emotions that give the narrative its heart, comedy that provides the necessary relief and action sequences designed to generate whistles and applause.

Another major strength of Gunmaaster G9 is its ability to surprise audiences with twists and turns. The surprises, coupled with escalating drama and explosive confrontations, build towards a climax that is easily among the film's biggest highlights.

However, Gunmaaster G9 springs a major surprise with Aparshakti Khurana, who delivers one of the biggest takeaways of the film. Stepping into a menacing, villainous character, Aparshakti pushes himself beyond familiar territory and comes up with a performance that is both commanding and thoroughly unsettling. He is a revelation in this avatar, and his screen presence stays with you even after the end credits roll. Equal mention to Abhishek Singh, he as Rana is terrific.

The face-off between Emraan and Aparshakti is among the film's biggest highlights, with their dialogue-baazi and particularly the explosive climax confrontation carrying the potential to set theatres roaring.

Genelia Deshmukh deserves special mention for her never-before-seen avatar. She brings an element of surprise to the proceedings, and audiences should be prepared to witness a completely different side of the actress. Her performance is a major highlight and adds another exciting dimension to the film. She is here to surprise, shock and stun audiences with her performance.

Himesh Reshammiya's music complements the film's mood and narrative, with Afsaana, Dard-E-Dil and Do Din Ki Zindagi emerging as the standout tracks. The songs add to the overall experience and give the soundtrack a distinct identity.

What makes Gunmaaster G9 work is its wholehearted embrace of mass cinema. It doesn't shy away from delivering larger-than-life moments, whistle-worthy dialogues, explosive action and entertaining character confrontations. It is particularly good to see Emraan Hashmi, director Aditya Datt and producer Deepak Mukut coming together for a film that celebrates the theatrical experience and the true spirit of commercial Hindi cinema.

On the whole, Gunmaaster G9 is a paisa-vasool entertainer that delivers on its promise of action, entertainment and mass appeal. Emraan Hashmi is in terrific form, Aparshakti Khurana is a revelation and Genelia Deshmukh adds a delightful surprise. With unexpected twists, power-packed performances and whistle-worthy moments, this one is tailor-made for audiences who love their cinema loud, entertaining and unapologetically MASS!

--IANS

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