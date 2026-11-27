Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Supermodel Gisele Bundchen celebrated the spirit of Thanksgiving by sharing a heartfelt message on gratitude, highlighting how appreciating life's little blessings can bring greater happiness and positivity.

Wishing on the occasion, Gisele wrote on Instagram that the goodness one experiences in life depends on the ability to notice it, adding that gratitude is contagious and appreciating the beauty around us brings joy not just to our own lives but also to those of others.

Gisele wrote in the caption: “The amount of goodness we experience in life depends on our ability to notice it. Gratitude is contagious, and the more we can appreciate the beauty around us, the more joy we bring into our lives and the lives of others.”

“May we always find something to be grateful for, not just today, but every day. Happy Thanksgiving! Sending you all so much love.”

Bundchen is a Brazilian supermodel and activist. Since 2001, she has been one of the highest-paid models in the world. She is widely regarded as one of the most influential supermodels of all time. She is credited with redefining the fashion industry’s beauty standards and ushering in a new era of global supermodel dominance.

In 2007, she was the 16th-richest woman in the entertainment industry and earned the top spot on Forbes highest-paid models list from 2005 to 2016. In 2014, she was listed as the 89th most powerful woman in Media and Entertainment by Forbes.

Bundchen was nominated for Choice Movie Female Breakout Star and for Choice Movie Villain at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards for her supporting role in Taxi in 2004.

She had a supporting role in The Devil Wears Prada and was the executive producer of an educational environmental cartoon, Gisele & the Green Team, from 2010 to 2011. In 2016, Bundchen appeared in the Emmy Award–winning documentary series Years of Living Dangerously, in the episode "Fueling the Fire".

--IANS

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