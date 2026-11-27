Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving message, urging people to rise above rigid judgments, selfishness and negativity and embrace kindness, generosity and acceptance.

Taking to Instagram, Lee Curtis said that while preparing a traditional Thanksgiving meal was relatively simple, dealing with people with "binary and rigid ideas and judgments" was far more challenging.

She wrote: “Going to turn off the noise for a moment. To all out there in this vast environment that we opt into, that if you're lucky enough to have one, the Thanksgiving meal is not hard. It's a roasted bird and potatoes.”

“What's hard are the people with their binary and rigid ideas and judgments and petty selfishness. Today let's all be like Dolly and be welcoming and gentle and generous,” the actress mentioned.

Dolly Parton passed away in August at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. She died after a brief battle with cancer.

Jamie Lee Curtis is known for her performances in the horror and slasher genres, alongside multiple comedies, she is regarded as a "scream queen".

Curtis made her screen debut in a 1977 episode of the television drama Quincy, M.E.. Her film debut came with Halloween and established her as a prominent scream queen.

Her subsequent horror roles have included The Fog, Prom Night, and Terror Train, as well as six sequels from the Halloween franchise, concluding with Halloween Ends. She also gained brief recognition as a sex symbol following her role as a fitness instructor in Perfect and won her first Golden Globe for the sitcom Anything but Love.

Curtis' most successful roles outside of the horror genre have been in the comedies Trading Places, True Lies, and Everything Everywhere All at Once; these respectively earned her BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Academy Award wins. Her other film credits include A Fish Called Wanda, Blue Steel, My Girl, The Tailor of Panama, Freaky Friday, Christmas with the Kranks, Knives Out, The Last Showgirl, and Freakier Friday.

Curtis earned her first Emmy nomination for the television film Nicholas' Gift, and later won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for the FX series The Bear. She also acted in the satirical slasher series Scream Queens.

--IANS

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