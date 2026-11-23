Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of a fun-filled family Sunday as she shared a picture from an intimate get-together hosted by her cousin Armaan Jain.

Kareena took to her social media account and shared a group picture from the gathering, captioning it “Sunday Masti”.

The picture features Kareena seated at the dining table alongside her sister Karisma Kapoor and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, while Armaan Jain, his brother Aadar Jain and their mother Rima Jain and father can also be seen in the frame.

The family seems to have come together over an elaborate meal. Armaan, who is known for his passion for cooking, also shared glimpses of the Sunday gathering on his social media account.

In his post, Armaan shared pictures and videos from the family lunch, including clips of him preparing fried seafood. One video shows him frying battered seafood, while another captures him cooking marinated fish. He captioned the post, “Sunday family time and some good fried food”.

The gathering also marked a special moment for Armaan, coming a year after the release of the Netflix documentary special Dining with the Kapoors.

The project, conceptualised and produced by Armaan and directed by Smriti Mundhra, brought many members of the Kapoor family together over food and memories as they celebrated the family’s culinary traditions and the legacy of Raj Kapoor.

The Kapoor's are also famous for their Christmas lunches over which the family members bond and unite. The documentary included Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain.

–IANS

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