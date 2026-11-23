Turin, Nov 23 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz described his maiden ATP Finals triumph as a deeply personal achievement, crediting his family and support staff for helping him navigate a challenging season before defeating Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6(6) in the championship match in Turin on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who completed an unbeaten campaign to claim his first year-end championship, said the victory carried significance beyond the title itself, particularly after the physical setbacks and emotional demands he had faced in his pursuit of the trophy.

“This one is special. This one means the world to me, to my team, to my family. They know how hard I’ve been chasing this moment, this trophy, this tournament, how hard I’ve been working for this tournament, to lift this trophy. So finally, to be able to lift the trophy here, it’s something amazing, the feeling that I have right now.

“It’s difficult to put into words, to be honest. So I’m really proud of everything I’ve done this week, with my team, with my close people, that without them, it wouldn’t be possible to lift this trophy,” Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by ATP.

The Spaniard’s emotions were evident immediately after the final point, as he collapsed onto the court before sharing an embrace with his team. The celebrations held particular meaning for Alcaraz, who revealed that watching his family react to the achievement made the moment even more memorable.

“It is a tournament that I really wanted to win one year. I was chasing that moment really bad since a really long time. Once I got it, a lot of emotions came to me, came to my team. I was looking at them. They were screaming, they were celebrating, they were everything. My mum was crying. She’s an emotional person,” Alcaraz said.

“Seeing them there and celebrating, giving them hugs and everything was amazing. It was a really difficult two weeks for me, dealing with the pressure, dealing with the physical problems, having team meetings, making really difficult decisions, controlling myself on the court, off the court.”

Beyond the celebrations, Alcaraz was keen to acknowledge the work of his coaching team, particularly Samuel Lopez, whose contribution he highlighted as he assessed a season that included an extended spell away from competition.

The Spaniard missed more than four months after sustaining a wrist injury at the Barcelona ATP 500 tournament in April. His recovery and return to the tour required considerable support away from the court, something Alcaraz believes played an important role in restoring his confidence and competitive edge.

“He did a great job,” Alcaraz said of Lopez. “I’m really happy, and I’m really proud about the job and the work Samuel did the whole year, alongside my brother Alvaro. They both did a great job, which I’m really proud of. We started the season really strong, winning Australia, winning Doha. Just coming with a lot of confidence, making the final in Monte-Carlo, great results.

“Then the injury during that time, they made it really easy. At some point I realised how good I have to feel off the court in my life to go and hit the practice court with anger, with motivation, and I think they made a really good job off the court, as well, coming from the injury, just always saying positive things.

“I would say they said really carefully everything to me that was really important and helped me a lot during the matches, during the practices, and when we’re not on the tennis court. So as I said, really happy to have them in my team, having them as head coach and second coach, and it’s just started. I can say that,” he added.

Alcaraz’s victory over Zverev capped a remarkable turnaround after his injury-enforced absence. Having returned to action at the US Open in August, he subsequently won titles in Tokyo, Vienna, Paris and Turin, underlining the form he has rediscovered in the closing stages of the season.

The ATP Finals crown also made him the third Spanish player to win the prestigious competition, following Manuel Orantes in 1976 and Alex Corretja in 1998. More importantly for the world No. 3, the triumph provided a fitting reward for a season in which his ambitions were tested by injury, uncertainty and the demands of competing at the highest level.

--IANS

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