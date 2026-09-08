Brisbane Heat sign England all-rounder Tom Curran for BBL 16

Brisbane, Sep 8 (IANS) English all-rounder Tom Curran has joined the Brisbane Heat for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL 16), with the 31-year-old set to bring valuable pace-bowling experience and lower-order batting prowess to the side.

The Heat confirmed this week that Curran will be the franchise’s first overseas signing for BBL 16 after the contracting embargo was lifted 10 days ago. The England international will join his third BBL club after previous stints with the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars.

Curran has played 52 BBL matches, taking 72 wickets at an average of 20.61, including a career-best 4-10 for the Melbourne Stars last season.

Curran is a three-format England international and Surrey stalwart and is approaching 300 career T20 appearances, having played 290 to date. In T20 cricket, he has scored 2,705 runs at a strike rate of 145.89 and a highest score of 67 not out, while his 297 wickets have come at an economy rate of 8.83.

Heat coach James Hopes welcomed the opportunity to bring Curran into his squad, having previously worked with the all-rounder during his time with Delhi in the IPL.

“We’re very pleased to sign a player with Tom’s skill level and experience,” Hopes said.

“He’s fiercely competitive and from my experience coaching him at Delhi in the IPL, he lifts the other players around him through his energy, drive and focus.”

Hopes has also been impressed by Curran’s recent form, having watched him turn out for Edinburgh in the new Euro League, where he has taken 10 wickets in four games.

“I’ve been watching him in action last week for the Edinburgh team in the new Euro League where he has taken 10 wickets in four games so far, and I am sure he will enjoy bowling for us at the Gabba,” he said.

While Curran’s bowling will be a key asset for Brisbane, Hopes believes his batting could have an equally significant impact, comparing his role in the lower order to that of Michael Neser.

“Batting wise, he is very similar to Mchael Neser in the way he can influence a game by managing the innings, either counter-attacking himself or getting the best out of his partner,” Hopes said.

Curran’s familiarity with Australian cricket conditions is another factor Brisbane believe will work in their favour, with his previous BBL experience giving him an understanding of the venues and conditions he is likely to encounter.

“Tom’s BBL experience with the Sixers and Stars is a bonus as he knows the Australian venues and conditions very well which will undoubtedly benefit our playing group,” Hopes said.

--IANS

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