Amid breakup rumours with Aly Goni, Jasmine Bhasin calls his sister Ilham her ‘forever person’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Jasmine Bhasin shared a heartfelt birthday note for Ilham Goni, sister of her rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni.

Her affectionate message comes amid ongoing speculation about her relationship with Aly. Taking to Instagram, Jasmine wished Ilham on her birthday and expressed her admiration and love for her. Calling her a “favourite person in the universe," she talked about how much she loves and looks up to Ilham for the different roles she plays in life. Sharing their images, the ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ actress wrote, “Happy birthday my favourite person in the universe @ilhamgoni I can write a long essay on how much I love you and how I look upto you for all the roles of your life that you play brilliantly in your life. I love you and you are my forever person.”

The images feature Jasmine striking happy poses alongside Ilham, while some pictures also show Jasmine, Ilham and Aly Goni enjoying a vacation together. The photos speak volumes about the bond Jasmine shares with Ilham.

Aly Goni also penned a heartfelt note for his sister Ilham, expressing his love and admiration for her on her birthday. The actor wrote, “Happy Birthday to my first best friend, my biggest support, and the person who has loved me even when I didn’t deserve it

Having you as my elder sister is one of the biggest blessings of my life. You’ve protected me, guided me, fought with me, laughed with me, and stood by me through every phase of life. Thank you for being you. Thank you for always being there.

Happy Birthday May your life be filled with all the happiness, love and blessings you truly deserve. I love you forever and always.”

Meanwhile, Jasmine Bhasin took to her Instagram stories to dismiss the breakup rumors with Aly Goni, clarifying that not every post she shares is a “cryptic message” about her relationship.

Addressing the speculation, she had written, “Not everything in my life is a cryptic message about my relationship. Sometimes, a woman is simply talking about herself.”

--IANS

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