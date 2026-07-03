July 03, 2026 3:55 PM हिंदी

Indian junior women’s hockey team departs for UK exposure tour

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey team departs for UK exposure tour (Credit: Hockey India)

Bengaluru, July 3 (IANS) The Indian Women's Hockey team has departed from Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday night for its exposure tour of the United Kingdom, scheduled from 5 to 14 July 2026.

Led by new chief coach Tim White, the team will play seven matches across Scotland and England as part of its preparations for key upcoming international tournaments, including the Junior Asia Cup.

The young squad will be led by captain Khaidem Shileima Chanu, with Nidhi and Engil Harsha Rani Minz as the two goalkeepers. The defensive

unit comprises Pooja Sahoo, Supriya, Madhu, F. Lalbi Aksiami, Lalneihpuii and Parwati Topno.

The midfield features captain Chanu, Tanuja Toppo, Supriya Kujur, Pooja Malik, Binima Dhan, Geeta Yadav, Roshni Aind and Tanushree Dinesh Kadu.

The forward line includes Sukhveer Kaur, Shashi Khasa, Lalrinpuii, Nisha Minj, Purnima Yadav, Kajal, Sanika Chandrakant Mane and Krishna Sharma.

Through this competitive experience, coach White will look to fine-tune combinations and strategies to prepare for the tournaments ahead.

"The tour to the UK is an important part of the development process for our junior squad. We have selected an exciting young group, many of whom have not had exposure to foreign teams, so it will be a great learning opportunity for individuals and for the group as a team," said White, commenting on the squad and the significance of the tour.

"As we will be playing against highly competitive opposition, we expect to be challenged. However, we will take every game as a learning opportunity while also implementing the way of play we have been working on for the last 10 weeks. I'm certain this will be great preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup as we will use this tour to confirm our strengths as a team and also the key areas we need to improve," the coach added.

The tour will commence with two matches against the Scotland Senior Women’s Team at the University of Edinburgh before the Indian side takes on the junior teams of the United States, England and Belgium at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

Indian Junior Women's Team for UK Tour:

Goalkeepers: Nidhi, Engil Harsha Rani Minz

Defenders: Pooja Sahoo, Supriya, Madhu, F. Lalbi Aksiami, Lalneihpuii, Parwati Topno

Midfielders: Khaidem Shileima Chanu (c), Tanuja Toppo, Supriya Kujur, Pooja Malik, Binima Dhan, Geeta Yadav, Roshni Aind, Tanushree Dinesh Kadu

Forwards: Sukhveer Kaur, Shashi Khasa, Lalrinpuii, Nisha Minj, Purnima Yadav, Kajal, Sanika Chandrakant Mane, Krishna Sharma

--IANS

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