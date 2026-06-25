Indian junior men's hockey team to tour Belgium ahead of Asia Cup

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The Indian junior (U-21) men's hockey team is set for an exposure tour of Belgium, where it will play six matches against Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands from July 7 to 17. The tour will serve as a key preparation phase for the squad under newly appointed coach Frederic Soyez ahead of the Men's Junior Asia Cup later this year.

India will play two matches each against Austria and Belgium, and one match apiece against Germany and the Netherlands. Five of the six fixtures will be held at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium, while the final match against the Netherlands will be played at the Hockey Center of Excellence in Antwerp.

The Indian team will begin its campaign against Austria on July 7 before facing the same opponents again on July 8. The side will then take on hosts Belgium on July 10, followed by Germany on July 13 and Belgium once more on July 14. The tour will conclude with a clash against the Netherlands on July 17.

The exposure tour will provide the young Indian squad with an opportunity to compete against some of Europe's strongest hockey nations and gain valuable international experience ahead of important assignments later this year.

Ahead of the tour, Soyez said, "I am very excited about experiencing this first tour with the group. It is a great opportunity to get to know the players better in a different environment, while also laying the foundations of our playing project. Tours like this are always important because they help create shared references, strengthen team cohesion, and begin to build a real team identity."

Highlighting the importance of the matches, the coach added, "These matches are very important because they immediately put us in conditions that are close to what we will face in major competitions. They will allow us to assess our current level of performance, our ability to apply our playing principles under pressure, and also how we respond against quality opponents."

The Belgium tour is expected to offer the Indian junior side crucial exposure to different playing styles and competitive conditions as it builds towards the Junior Asia Cup.

--IANS

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