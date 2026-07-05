July 05, 2026 12:16 PM हिंदी

Indian junior men’s hockey team leaves for Belgium exposure tour

Indian junior men’s hockey team leaves for Belgium exposure tour

Bengaluru, July 5 (IANS) The 24-member Indian junior men’s hockey team departed from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Saturday night for its exposure tour of Belgium, with matches scheduled from July 7 to 17, 2026.

Under new coach Frederic Soyez, the team will play six matches against Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands as part of its preparations for key upcoming international competitions, including the Junior Asia Cup.

India will play two matches each against Austria and Belgium, along with one match each against Germany and the Netherlands. Five matches will be played at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, while the final fixture against the Netherlands will be held at the Hockey Centre of Excellence in Antwerp.

The tour will be the team's first assignment under newly appointed coach Frederic Soyez and will serve as a key preparatory phase ahead of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior Asia Cup later this year.

The exposure tour is expected to provide valuable international match experience while helping the young Indian side test its combinations and playing style ahead of the continental tournament.

Defender Anmol Ekka has been entrusted with the captaincy for the upcoming exposure tour. The goalkeeping unit comprises Vivek Lakra and Kunal Tewatia. The defensive line features captain Anmol Ekka, Rohit Kullu, Chirag, Ravinder, Prasant Barla, Sanjit Tirkey, and V. Manimaran.

The midfield will be occupied by Adrohit Ekka, Harpal, Jeetpal, Mukesh Toppo, Mannu Malik, and Ritik Lakra. The forward line consists of Ajeet Yadav, Prabhdeep Singh, Arjun Hargude, Aryan Xess, Lovenoor Singh, and Mohd. Konain Dad and Gurusewak Singh.

Notably, four members of the squad - Anmol Ekka, Adrohit Ekka, Ajeet Yadav, and Rohit Kullu - were also part of the Indian team that secured the bronze medal at the FIH Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025. Their international experience is expected to add valuable depth to the squad during the tour.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Vivek Lakra, Kunal Tewatia

Defenders: Anmol Ekka, Rohit Kullu, Chirag, Ravinder, Prasant Barla, Sanjit Tirkey, V. Manimaran

Midfielders: Adrohit Ekka, Harpal, Jeetpal, Mukesh Toppo, Mannu Malik, Ritik Lakra

Forwards: Ajeet Yadav, Prabhdeep Singh, Arjun Hargude, Aryan Xess, Lovenoor Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad, Gurusewak Singh

--IANS

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