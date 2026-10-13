Indian envoy meets Hong Kong Chief Executive, discusses strengthening bilateral ties

Hong Kong, Oct 13 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, met Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee on Tuesday, with discussions focusing on deepening mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Hong Kong across several sectors, including trade, investment, education and cultural exchanges.

During the meeting, Lee lauded the Indian diaspora’s longstanding contributions to Hong Kong’s economic development, cultural diversity and philanthropic activities. Hong Kong’s Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Algernon Yau, also joined the discussions.

“Ambassador Doraiswami was honoured to call on the Hon’ble John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in Hong Kong. The fruitful and productive exchanges, which were joined by Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr. Algernon Yau, centred around strengthening cooperation between India and Hong Kong in trade, investment, education, and cultural domains for mutual benefit,” the Indian Consulate General in Hong Kong wrote on X.

“During the interaction, the Hon’ble Chief Executive also deeply appreciated the vibrant Indian diaspora for its enduring contributions to Hong Kong’s economy, cultural fabric, and philanthropic landscape,” it added.

Last week, Ambassador Doraiswami underscored India’s growth trajectory and its vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, urging the Indian community in Hong Kong to continue contributing to stronger India-Hong Kong ties across business, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Addressing a reception hosted by the Indian community at the India Club during his maiden official visit to Hong Kong, Doraiswami lauded the community’s longstanding economic, social and philanthropic contributions to the city.

“The Indian community in Hong Kong hosted a warm reception to meet Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami at India Club on his maiden official visit to Hong Kong, with leaders of all local Indian community associations present. Ambassador praised the community’s enduring economic, social and philanthropic service in Hong Kong,” the Indian Consulate General in Hong Kong posted on X.

“Underlining the ongoing record of India’s growth and its journey toward “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, he urged them to continue contributing to stronger ties between India and Hong Kong in business, culture, education, and people-to-people ties,” it added.

Ambassador Doraiswami also met Cheng Li, Founding Director of the Centre on Contemporary China and the World (CCCW) at the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

“Prof Li, and Prof. Brian Wong, Assistant Professor at HKU, described their area of studies and prospects of initiating sustained exchanges to strengthen the bilateral relationship,” the Indian mission posted on X.

--IANS

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