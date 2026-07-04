Indian dressage rider Anush Agarwalla secures silver at CDI1 Hagen

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Indian dressage rider Anush Agarwalla continued his impressive run on the international circuit by securing a silver medal in the CDI1 Prix St. Georges at the Cavalliero Dressage Days in Hagen, Germany

Partnering Straight Horse Floriana, Agarwalla registered a score of 70.147% to finish second in a field of 22 competitors. The Indian rider delivered a polished test, with his partnership with Floriana once again proving decisive as the pair crossed the coveted 70% mark.

The podium finish marks another significant achievement in Agarwalla's European campaign and further strengthens his credentials as one of India's leading dressage riders on the international stage.

The result comes amid an ongoing dispute between Agarwalla and the Ad-Hoc Committee governing the Equestrian Federation of India over his selection status for the upcoming Asian Games.

The Asian Games team dressage gold medallist recently challenged the selection process after being named as a reserve for the continental showpiece. Agarwalla has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court against the Ad-Hoc Committee for Governance of the Equestrian Federation of India and the Indian Olympic Association, through the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

In his petition, the Kolkata-born rider has sought the quashing of the Selection List dated June 16, 2026, issued by the Ad-Hoc Committee. He has also requested the court to direct the reconstitution of the selection committee in a free and transparent manner while ensuring there is no conflict of interest.

"Today, I stand as India's No. 1-ranked dressage rider, Asia's No. 2-ranked rider, and World No.14 in the FEI 1* Rankings. I have also achieved the highest PSG scores among all Indian athletes this year. That is why being named a reserve for the upcoming Asian Games comes as a surprise and raises important questions about the criteria being applied in athlete selection," Anush had said in an Instagram story.

--IANS

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