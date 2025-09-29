Indian diaspora, Slovak nationals participate in Viksit Bharat Run 2025 in Bratislava

Bratislava, Sep 28 (IANS) More than 75 people including the members of Indian diaspora and Slovak nationals participated in the Viksit Bharat Run 2025 organised by Indian Embassy in Bratislava on Sunday.

The pictures shared by Indian Embassy in Slovakia showed people running in Bratislava while carrying Indian flags in their hands. The participants wore T-shirts with message "Viksit Bharat Run".

"Embassy organized Viksit Bharat Run 2025 in Bratislava today. Over 75 participants, including Indian diaspora, Slovak Nationals & friends of India, joined for health, solidarity & the shared vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047," Indian Embassy in Slovakia posted on X.

India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is organising the Viksit Bharat Run 2025 in more than 150 locations spanning 91 countries as part of Seva Pakhwada from September 17 to October 2.

In a statement, the Ministry of Youth and Sports said: "This unique global initiative is being undertaken for the first time to inspire collective action for nation-building."

The objective of the run is to bring together Indians living abroad, along with local communities, students, professionals, and friends of India, to reaffirm their commitment towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, according to the statement.

The Viksit Bharat Run, with the tagline “Run to Serve the Nation”, is being organised as a 3–5 km community run in iconic and easily accessible locations across the world.

The run will cover celebrated monuments like Mexico City's Angel of Independence, UNESCO world heritage site in Paramaribo, Suriname, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, and many more such iconic locations around the world.

In a statement, Ministry of Youth and Sports stated: "The Viksit Bharat Run 2025 is set to emerge as one of India’s largest global outreach initiatives. It is not only a fitness and community activity but also a global celebration of India’s values of Seva Bhav, sustainability, and inclusivity. It aims to strengthen bonds between India and its diaspora, mobilise youth towards service-oriented initiatives, and highlight India’s growth story to the world."

