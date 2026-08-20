Indian delegation visits Bhutan, discusses opportunities in specialised healthcare services

Thimphu, Aug 20 (IANS) An Indian medical value travel delegation interacted with senior officials, healthcare institutions and the travel sector in Bhutan, discussing opportunities for collaboration, including quality and specialised healthcare services, and capacity building.

"Strengthening India-Bhutan cooperation in healthcare and medical value travel. Embassy facilitated the visit of an Indian medical value travel delegation, coordinated by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), to Bhutan on 19–20 August 2026," the Embassy of India in Bhutan stated on X.

The delegation interacted with senior officials, healthcare institutions and the travel sector on Wednesday, which was attended by Dasho Pemba Wangchuk, Secretary, Ministry of Health; Indian Ambassador; and Pem Namgyal, President, Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) and Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences of Bhutan.

“The participants discussed opportunities for collaboration, including quality and specialised healthcare services, and capacity-building collaboration,” noted the Embassy.

Last month, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu and discussed growing cooperation between the two countries across diverse fields.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, today and discussed India-Bhutan cooperation in diverse fields. Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the healthy progress in bilateral ties and India’s unwavering support for Bhutan’s development," the Embassy of India in Thimphu stated on X.

Secretary Misri also called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during his visit and shared progress in bilateral development cooperation.

During the meeting, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck reiterated Bhutan's support for strengthening ties with India.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides discussed all aspects of bilateral cooperation, including development partnership, energy, trade and investment, connectivity, people-to-people ties, and other regional issues of mutual importance.

–IANS

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