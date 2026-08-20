August 20, 2026 9:19 PM हिंदी

Haryanvi singers Banjaare break regional boundaries with 'Bairan', 'Barsaat'

Haryanvi singers Banjaare break regional boundaries with 'Bairan', 'Barsaat'

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Haryanvi brother duo 'Banjaare' are consistently breaking regional barriers by delivering back-to-back chart-toppers with 'Bairan' and 'Barsaat'.

Their latest release, 'Barsaat' is not only enjoying love from music lovers in the country, but is also making its presence felt across global charts, including Spotify, YouTube, Billboard, Apple and Shazam.

'Barsaat' has turned out to be one of the biggest regional-language releases of 2026, recording more than 40 million streams across audio platforms, along with 35 million views on YouTube.

In addition to this, ‘Barsaat’ has also been used for the Indian promotional campaign for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.

Given the evocative sound and emotional storyline, the song is a good fit for Sony Pictures Entertainment India’s 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.

Reflecting on their recent success, Banjaare said the confidence that commenced with the success of 'Bairan', reached a new level with 'Barsaat'.

Banjaare said, “This moment feels surreal. ‘Bairan’ gave us the confidence that our sound could connect with audiences far beyond Haryana, but seeing ‘Barsaat’ reach No. 1 on Spotify India and featuring in global charts has taken that belief to another level. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us and made these songs their own. Sony Music India has been an important part of this journey, believing in our music and helping us take our sound to audiences across India and beyond."

They further shared that the association of 'Barsaat' with Spider-Man is something they could never have even imagined.

"Being associated with the Spider-Man: Brand New Day campaign is another milestone we could never have imagined. For us, this is not just about two successful songs, but a proud moment for us that the sound of Haryana is breaking regional boundaries and resonating with audiences on the global stage," they concluded.

--IANS

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