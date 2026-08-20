Inaugural APL champions to receive Rs 50 lakh prize money, runners-up to get Rs 25 lakh

Guwahati, Aug 20 (IANS) The champions of the inaugural Assam Premier League (APL) will take home Rs 50 lakh, while the runners-up will receive Rs 25 lakh, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary Sanatan Das announced on Thursday.

The prize purse announcement adds significant financial incentive at a time when the state's marquee T20 tournament enters its decisive knockout phase. Guwahati Royals, Dibrugarh Warriors, Barak Legends, and Barpeta Braves have emerged as the top four teams after a fiercely contested league stage and will compete in the semi-finals on Friday.

Jorhat Stallions, Tezpur Titans, Nagaon Rangers, and Charaideo Sunrisers have been eliminated from the competition after failing to enter the knockout phase. The two winning teams will advance to the grand final on August 23 to clash for the inaugural title.

Organised by the ACA, the tournament features eight franchises competing across a 23-day schedule comprising 43 matches. As per the format, each team faces every other side once during the league stage, with major IPL franchise scouts keeping an eye on promising players whom they can pick via the auction to be held later this year.

Designed to provide a high-profile platform for emerging talent across the region and widen the talent pool for Assam’s white ball tournaments and age-group sides, the league will crown its first-ever champions at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday, after a break day on Saturday.

The likes of Assam’s former Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy captain Denish Das and wicketkeeper-batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Sibsankar Roy have been the major star attractions of the tournament.

India’s batting all-rounder Riyan Parag, who hails from Guwahati, was not part of the inaugural edition of the competition due to his ongoing recovery from shoulder surgery after sustaining the injury while leading Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026.

--IANS

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