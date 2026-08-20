Andrea Jeremiah, Benny Dayal, Karthik to judge first season of 'Tamil Idol'

Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) The creators of the musical reality show 'Tamil Idol' on Thursday announced that well known actress and singer Andrea Jeremiah and playback singers Benny Dayal and Karthik would be the judges of the inaugural season of the eagerly awaited reality show.

For the unaware, the globally iconic Indian Idol franchise is to make its debut in Tamil this season. The show has been titled 'Tamil Idol'.

Sony, on Thursday, announced the names of the powerhouse trio, who, it said would mentor, critique, and champion the state's finest grassroots talent. The three judges, Sony said, would bring the perfect balance of technical mastery, stage-shattering energy, and modern musicality to the panel.

With A.R. Rahman leading the charge, 'Tamil Idol' will begin its first auditions in Chennai on August 23. Aspiring singers aged between 14 and 30 years of age can audition at Velammal Vidyalaya Annexure, Mel Ayanambakkam, Chennai, for an opportunity to be part of this landmark talent hunt. The show is to be streamed on Sony Vizha and Sony Liv.

Sharing their excitement about joining the biggest musical reality show in the country, the judges conveyed their heartfelt wishes to the singers who would be coming for auditions.

Singer Karthik said, “Tamil Nadu has such a deep and diverse musical culture, and I am certain that 'Tamil Idol' is going to uncover voices that will surprise and inspire us. For me, the most exciting part of being a judge is not just listening to a great singer but recognizing potential and helping an artiste discover what they are truly capable of. With A.R. Rahman Sir guiding this journey, we have a wonderful opportunity to create a platform where new talent can really flourish. I cannot wait to hear what Tamil Nadu has to offer.”

Benny Dayal said, “I have had the opportunity to be part of the 'Hindi Idol' journey multiple times, and every time I walked onto that stage, I was blown away by the incredible talent that came forward. You realise that there are so many voices across the country with stories, dreams and an extraordinary musical instinct. To now be part of 'Tamil Idol' and have the opportunity to discover and work with talent from Tamil Nadu is something I am genuinely excited about. I have studied in Chennai, lived here for almost 10 years and built my career in Tamil music. So, to see the journey of Tamil music and the city evolve from then to now makes being part of 'Tamil Idol' even more special. I feel very happy and grateful to be part of this journey, and I cannot wait to see what the next generation of singers brings to the stage. This is going to be a very special journey.”

Andrea Jeremiah, for her part, said, “Music has always been an integral part of who we are as Tamilians, and I believe some of the most extraordinary voices are waiting to be discovered across the state. What excites me about 'Tamil Idol' is the opportunity to meet singers from different backgrounds, with different influences and stories, and watch them bring their individuality to the stage. I am really looking forward to this journey and to being part of a platform that gives these voices the opportunity to be heard, nurtured, and celebrated.”

--IANS

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