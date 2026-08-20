Yorkshire CEO believes international match allocation has been 'unfair' to Headingley

Leeds, Aug 20 (IANS) Yorkshire CEO Sanjay Patel believes the allocation of international matches for the 2027-2031 cycle by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been unfair to Headingley, as it leaves the iconic venue without a marquee Test match.

The venue has missed out on hosting an Ashes Test in 2027 and will not host a Test against India in 2029, making it the only major English venue excluded from both lucrative and high-profile series.

"We're pretty disappointed with the allocation; we don't feel it's fair in terms of our cricketing history, the scale of the recreational game, and the club's finances. It's definitely something that we're going to have to navigate as a club in the next two or three years.

"We've got to make sure that when the next allocation comes up, we have the plans in place to make sure cricket is played at this ground in a meaningful way, that means we're going to have to raise external investment, have to raise our facilities and almost make sure we get the big Test matches here, because it's really important," Patel told BBC TMS during the ongoing Test between England and Pakistan.

He also acknowledged the complexity of assigning fixtures across the country but argued the current distribution distorts the balance for cricket in the northern region. "I think match allocations are always difficult because you're trying to keep a lot of people happy and you probably don't have enough Test matches and other content to go around.

"As long as it's done in a balanced way and a fair way, not just done through a financial lens, it's what's actually important for cricket in England and Wales, then that's ok. I'd argue that the current allocation probably doesn't get the balance right. Hopefully, moving forward, that balance will be addressed through to the next allocations. We'd hope that we would get our fair share of Test cricket," he said.

The loss of top-tier fixtures carries substantial financial implications for Yorkshire, which means they need to make the most out of the games allotted to them. "This is hugely important for our finances. The way our business works, we are reliant on Men's international cricket.

“If we don't have a Test match, we will probably lose a million and a half this year, so it's essential we make the most of this match financially. But it's not just about the finances. The Yorkshire public have got a very special affinity with Test cricket. It's important for the people of England and Wales that there's a lot of Test cricket being played here at Headingley to inspire the next generation of cricket."

To improve its standing for future allocation rounds, Yorkshire plans to restructure its corporate setup to finance stadium upgrades. "I'd like to think that we're in a slightly better position compared to where we were when the allocation got sent out.

“Financially, we're very stable; the club is moving forwards in the right way, and we've recently announced a ten-year strategy. ECB are aware of that strategy and are very supportive; I think we're reasonably well placed for the next allocation. We've got to get Headingley to be a world-class stadium.

"I think all cricket grounds in England need to look at (providing) cover. We're getting more extreme heat; if you're sitting out there all day, it has to be comfortable. Things we will definitely look at are how we make the spectator experience even better than it is now.

“We've got a full plan to redevelop the ground. We are a members' club, roughly around 8,000. We want to change it into a private company, then it allows us to bring investment into redeveloping Headingley. Hopefully this is by early 2027; there's a lot of work to be done though," concluded Patel.

--IANS

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