BNP using criminal justice system as instrument of political retaliation, intimidation: Bangladeshi activists

Paris, Aug 20 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation strongly condemned the Bangladeshi authorities’ move to implicate three prominent journalists in a crimes against humanity case reportedly arising from alleged statements and journalistic activities connected with the July 2024 protests in the South Asian nation.

The remarks came after Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) earlier this week instructed the jail authorities to produce three journalists - Shyamal Dutta, Mozammel Babu and Farzana Rupa - before the tribunal on August 24 in connection with the crimes against humanity case.

The order was issued following a petition by the prosecution seeking their appearance before the court.

Expressing grave concern over the development, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that the apparent attempt to apply the extraordinarily serious label of “crimes against humanity” to journalistic speech, questioning, commentary, editorial positions, or political narratives is “deeply alarming”.

The rights group said that such allegations must be backed by credible, individualised evidence demonstrating conduct that meets the stringent requirements of applicable criminal law and international standards.

“Journalism is not a crime. Political disagreement is not a crime. Criticism, questioning, commentary, and even controversial or unpopular expression cannot be transformed into crimes against humanity merely because such expression subsequently becomes politically objectionable,” JMBF stated.

Asserting that these proceedings also pose serious consequences for press freedom throughout Bangladesh, the rights body said that when journalists fear that reporting, questioning, editorial decisions, or political commentary may expose them to prosecution for international crimes following a change of government, self-censorship becomes almost inevitable.

“Crimes against humanity represent some of the gravest offences known to international law. Such charges must never be stretched beyond their legitimate legal boundaries to punish journalists for questions, opinions, editorial positions, or political narratives,” said Shahanur Islam, Founder President of JMBF

He further said that following the practices witnessed under the previous Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, the pursuit of crimes against humanity proceedings against journalists under the current Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led government raises serious concerns over the use of the criminal justice system as an instrument of “political retaliation and intimidation”.

“Such a practice is deeply disturbing, incompatible with democratic values, and wholly unacceptable,” he noted.

JMBF urged the United Nations, international press freedom groups, human rights organisations and wider global community to closely monitor these proceedings and the dire situation of journalists in Bangladesh.

It further called upon Bangladesh’s international partners to raise freedom of expression, judicial independence, arbitrary detention, due process, and protection of journalists “as urgent priorities” in their engagement with the Bangladeshi authorities.

--IANS

scor/as