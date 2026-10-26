Indian Coast Guard Ship Varaha arrives in Kenya’s Mombasa

Nairobi, Oct 26 (IANS) Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Varaha arrived at Kenya’s Mombasa on Monday for a port call as part of its overseas deployment, marking the third visit by an Indian Navy or Coast Guard ship to the East African port city this year, the Indian High Commission in Nairobi said.

“Strengthening maritime ties and bonds of friendship. ICGS Varaha of the Indian Coast Guard arrived at Mombasa today for a port call as part of her overseas deployment. This marks the third visit of an Indian navy/coast guard ship to Mombasa this year, following visits of INS Trikand and INS Tarkash,” the High Commission posted on X.

“The frequent port calls by Indian ships to Kenya is symbolic of the growing bilateral maritime partnership as part of BAHARI Joint vision and India’s MAHASAGAR vision,” it added.

In a significant step towards deepening maritime cooperation between India and Kenya, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tarkash, a frontline guided-missile frigate, arrived at Mombasa Port in the East African nation on September 29 for an operational turnaround, which ran until October 2.

“The port call will feature professional exchanges, interactions between the crews, and community outreach. INS Tarkash will be open to visitors on 01 October from 11 am–4 pm. On departure, the ship is scheduled to undertake a Passage Exercise with the Kenya Navy,” the Indian High Commission in Nairobi had posted on X.

“The visit advances India-Kenya maritime cooperation in the Western Indian Ocean and reflects India’s MAHASAGAR vision,” it added.

Earlier in April, INS Trikand, a frontline guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, concluded a highly successful Operational Turnaround (OTR) in Mombasa, which included professional exchanges and community outreach, while strengthening maritime cooperation with the Kenyan Navy.

According to the Indian Assistant High Commission in Mombasa, the ship’s OTR witnessed a blend of wellness, engagement and professional exchanges.

“An early morning yoga session saw enthusiastic participation from local residents and Kenya Navy personnel. The Commanding Officer of INS Trikand, along with the Defence Advisor at the High Commission of India, called on Brig. MS Shemote, Commander of the Kenya Navy Fleet, at Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe. Specialist officers also visited the Kenya Navy Training College, sharing insights on training curriculum and infrastructure development,” the Indian Assistant High Commission posted on X.

The port call by INS Trikand aligned with India’s vision of MAHASAGAR and aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and bilateral ties between India and Kenya.

--IANS

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