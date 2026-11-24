Dhaka, Nov 24 (IANS) Over 100 factories have been shut as workers of several garment factories in Gazipur industrial area in Bangladesh held protests and blocked Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways on Tuesday to demand hike in wages, local media reported.

Police said workers of several garment factories came for work in the morning but later began holding protests to demand higher wages. The protests spread to several industrial areas, including Mouchak, Bhogra Bypass, Salna, Memberbari, Konabari, Jarun and Bagher Bazar, United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

Workers reached Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Memberbari and Natun Bazar areas of Bagher Bazar in Gazipur Sadar upazila at around 9 am (local time) on Tuesday and blocked movement of the traffic on both sides of the highway. Later, law enforcement personnel fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the protesters.

Meanwhile, workers from other areas tried to march towards the Dhaka-Tangail Highway. In response, police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the protesters. Subsequently, several factories declared a holiday.

Workers unrest also spread to Mouchak, Bhogra Bypass, Salna and other industrial areas. Workers from Naojor area tried to block traffic at Chandana Chowrasta while workers blocked roads in Bhogra Bypass area. Chases and counter-chases erupted between police and workers in Gazipur's Deger Chala, UNB reported.

Superintendent of police of Gazipur Industrial Police-2 Mohammad Amzad Hossain said that law enforcement agencies had brought the situation under control in various parts of Gazipur. He said 70 factories declared a general holiday on Tuesday while 32 factories in different areas had already been shut indefinitely.

On November 20, a leading international human rights organisation said that more than 543 workers have been injured and 748 people arrested in Bangladesh during the ongoing protests by garment workers.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) strongly condemned brutal police torture, excessive use of force and mass arrests during the 20 days of protests by garment workers demanding a higher wage. Those arrested included 13 labour leaders and organisers and 170 Awami League leaders and activists, it said.

JMBF expressed outrage over the deaths of two workers from injuries sustained in attacks linked to the protests and demanded accountability for alleged assaults by leaders and workers of the ruling BNP party.

Highlighting the scale of the arrests and the use of the Bangladesh Anti-Terrorism Act in cases linked to a wage dispute, the rights body said that the developments demand immediate scrutiny.

The JMBF called on the government of Bangladesh to protect workers from violence, uphold their right to peaceful assembly and investigate allegations against police officers and ruling party figures.

“Two workers lost their lives while demanding fair wages. We are deeply outraged by the brutal torture, attacks and mass arrests of workers. The families of the workers who died must be told who was responsible for their deaths. Whether the allegations concern police officers or ruling party leaders and activists, an impartial international investigation must establish their role,” said JMBF Founder President Shahanur Islam.

“Workers and labour leaders arrested for taking part in the protests must be released immediately, all cases filed must be withdrawn, and the minimum wage must be set in line with workers’ legitimate demands,” he added.

--IANS

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