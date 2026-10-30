Indian American population in US crosses 5.4 million, Census survey shows

Washington, Oct 30 (IANS) The number of people in the United States who identify as Indian American alone rose to about 5.41 million in 2025, according to new American Community Survey (ACS) 1-year estimates released by the US Census Bureau.

The figure, from the bureau’s detailed Asian-group table, was up from about 5.09 million in 2024, an increase of more than 315,000 in a year. The 2025 estimate carries a margin of error of about 77,000.

When people who reported Asian Indian alone or in any combination with other groups or races are counted, the total rose to about 5.91 million, up from about 5.56 million a year earlier.

That makes Asian Indians the largest single Asian group counted alone, ahead of Chinese (except Taiwanese) at about 4.65 million. Counted alone or in any combination, the Chinese (except Taiwanese) figure, about 5.97 million, was roughly level with the Asian Indian total. The US population as a whole was about 341.8 million in 2025, according to the survey.

The survey also showed that India remained the second-largest country of birth for the US immigrant population after Mexico. About 3.40 million residents were born in India in 2025, up from about 3.16 million in 2024.

Mexico-born residents numbered about 10.61 million. India was followed by China, excluding Hong Kong and Taiwan, at about 2.40 million, and the Philippines at about 2.24 million. The total foreign-born population was about 50.41 million.

California had the largest Asian Indian population among the states, at about 1.02 million, followed by Texas at about 708,000, New Jersey at about 471,000, New York at about 420,000 and Illinois at about 288,000. Florida came sixth at about 239,000.

The ACS data also showed rising household incomes. The national median household income was $84,780 in 2025, compared with $81,604 in 2024.

The Census Bureau led its release with new data on electric vehicles, collected for the first time.

California had the largest share of households, about 14 per cent, that owned or leased an electric vehicle, more than twice the national estimate of 5.5 per cent, the bureau said.

“Western states have led the way in switching to electric vehicles. California overall had the highest rate of EV adoption per household, followed by Washington, Hawaii and Nevada,” said Tricia Holley, a survey statistician at the Census Bureau.

“And when we look at the county level, Santa Clara County in California led the nation with about 24% of households reporting having an EV,” she said.

Santa Clara County is home to much of Silicon Valley’s technology industry. Loudoun County in Virginia, at 13.9 per cent, and King County in Washington, at 13.4 per cent, were also among the counties with the highest EV shares.

Nationally, about 122.3 million households reported access to at least one vehicle, and about 7.3 million said at least one was an all-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle.

The survey also collected data on sewer systems for the first time. Nearly 80 per cent of homes were connected to a public sewer, while 19.2 per cent had septic tanks.

The ACS is the only source of local estimates for most of the more than 40 topics it covers, including language, education, commuting, employment, income, poverty and health insurance. The 1-year estimates cover areas with populations of 65,000 or more.

The bureau said release dates for the remaining 2025 ACS products would be announced in the coming months as it works through required methodological changes.

--IANS

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