July 06, 2026 6:23 PM हिंदी

'Indiahandmade' brings over 64 lakh artisans into digital commerce

Indiahandmade brings over 64 lakh artisans into digital commerce

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Indiahandmade -- a dedicated digital marketplace under the Digital India initiative -- is bringing over 64 lakh handloom and handicraft artisans into the digital economy by connecting them directly with buyers and expanding market access, an official fact-sheet said on Monday.

The platform -- developed by the Digital India Corporation under the Ministry of Textiles and launched in 2023 -- is helping artisans and weavers connect directly with buyers, expanding market access while supporting livelihoods and preserving the country's rich handloom and handicraft heritage, it added.

It enables artisans and weavers to sell handmade products online while reducing dependence on intermediaries and improving income opportunities, it added.

Indiahandmade is part of efforts to integrate traditional craft communities into the digital economy and strengthen the visibility of handmade products across the country and beyond, according to the government.

"India has an estimated 64.66 lakh handloom and handicraft artisans," the document said.

In addition, women account for over 70 per cent of handloom weavers and 64 per cent of the overall artisan workforce, highlighting the sector's role in generating rural employment and promoting women's economic empowerment, according to the fact sheet.

The platform offers a wide range of handmade products, including apparel, home décor, furnishings, paintings, furniture, jewellery, bags, footwear, religious items, stationery and musical instruments.

It also showcases Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products and One District One Product (ODOP) items, giving region-specific crafts greater visibility and helping preserve traditional skills.

The portal has been designed to provide a trusted digital marketplace with secure payments, purchase protection, free shipping and buyer support, while offering artisans a simple onboarding process.

To make digital commerce more inclusive, sellers without Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration can also join the platform using an Enrolment ID, provided they sell products within their respective states, according to the government.

While the platform not only improves market access but also contributes to the financial and social empowerment of artisans by enabling them to participate directly in online commerce.

Several artisan enterprises, including Santarms, Dastkar Craft and Villages Craft are already using the platform to market handmade products ranging from wooden décor, terracotta items and handloom sarees to cane, bamboo and cotton products.

Looking ahead, the government aims to onboard more than 60 lakh artisans onto the platform as part of its vision to strengthen self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat while ensuring India's traditional crafts continue to thrive in the digital economy.

--IANS

ag/

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