India witnessed remarkable progress under PM Modi's 12 years of leadership: CII

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) India has witnessed remarkable progress across economic, social and infrastructure sectors during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office, with reforms and efficient governance strengthening the country's resilience, competitiveness and global standing, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said on Wednesday.

Congratulating PM Modi on completing 12 years of leadership, Banerjee said the country has emerged as one of the world's leading economies and a confident global voice during this period.

"I convey my heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on the completion of 12 years of transformative leadership," he said.

He further noted that India has made significant strides in inclusive economic development, infrastructure expansion, innovation, entrepreneurship and social development over the past decade.

The government's focus on reforms, efficient governance and inclusive growth has enhanced India's economic resilience and competitiveness while creating new opportunities for businesses and citizens alike, according to him.

He said the benefits of development have reached wider sections of society, contributing to stronger and more inclusive growth.

The CII Director General further stated that Indian industry has benefited from an enabling business environment marked by rising investor confidence, sustained economic growth and a strong emphasis on innovation and self-reliance.

Looking ahead, Banerjee said the industry would continue to partner with the government in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"Industry will continue to be a trusted partner to the government in advancing sustainable development, promoting innovation, expanding employment opportunities, and shaping a resilient economy," he said.

On Wednesday, PM Modi became India's longest-serving Prime Minister, marking 4,399 days, breaching former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record in office.

Moreover, several Union ministers hailed the milestone as a reflection of public trust in his leadership and highlighted the government's reform, welfare and development initiatives over the past 12 years.

--IANS

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