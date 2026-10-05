India, WI sanctioned for maintaining slow over-rates in Chandigarh ODI

Dubai, Oct 5 (IANS) India and the West Indies have been sanctioned for maintaining slow over-rates during the third and final ODI of the three-match series in New Chandigarh.

India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee, and the West Indies have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee after India were ruled to be four overs short and the Windies were two overs short after time allowances were taken into consideration during the final ODI on Saturday.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

Both captains pled guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

Prakash Bhatt of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions. On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charges.

The West Indies entered the final ODI having already lost the three-match series 2-0, but finished the ODI leg of their India tour in record-breaking fashion with a historic victory. Shai Hope carried the bat with his 162 not out as the visitors chased down 352 against India, their highest score in a successful ODI run-chase. Their previous best (331/5) was against Ireland in 2019.

Hope is the first-ever wicketkeeper-captain to score over 150 runs in an ODI innings. His knock was the highest-ever score by a West Indies men's batter in a successful run-chase, breaking a 33-year-old national record set by Brian Lara.

Lara had scored 153 against Pakistan in Sharjah in 1993.

The two sides will now turn their attention to the five-match T20I series, which begins on Tuesday.

--IANS

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