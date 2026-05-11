India well placed to tap $250 bn specialty chemicals opportunity by 2030: Report

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Orchestration‑led business models hold relevance to $130–150 billion of the global specialty chemicals market and could expand to $200–250 billion by 2030 as formulations grow more complex and supply chains fragment, a report said on Monday.

The report from consulting firm Redseer said India’s strength in process chemistry, formulation capabilities, and execution scale places it in a very strong position to participate in this shift.

The global specialty chemicals market is nearing $1 trillion in size, the report said, adding that competitive advantage is shifting from pure manufacturing scale toward formulation ownership, supplier coordination, qualification management, and application-level expertise.

EBITDA margins in trading-led models typically remain at 3–5 per cent, while R&D-backed models can cross 10 per cent, the report added.

Specialty chemicals now resemble hundreds of highly specialised micro‑markets, each shaped by distinct regulatory requirements, customer specifications, qualification cycles, and switching barriers.

As formulations become more complex and end-use industries demand faster execution and greater reliability, coordination itself is emerging as a commercially valuable capability, the report said.

The firm highlighted that this shift is creating space for a new category of players that sit between suppliers, laboratories, manufacturers, and end industries. These companies manage qualification workflows, coordinate fragmented supplier ecosystems, support formulation development, and help customers secure consistent supply across geographies.

“Specialty chemicals have historically been viewed as a manufacturing-led industry, but that equation is changing rapidly. Today, the real challenge for customers is no longer just sourcing chemicals, but managing fragmented suppliers, qualification timelines, formulation complexity, and supply reliability across markets,” said Mukesh Kumar, Associate Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

“As these pressures are reaching their crescendo, companies that can simplify coordination and integrate deeply with customer requirements are starting to occupy a far more strategic position in the value chain,” Kumar added.

The report highlighted that The US and Europe continue to dominate innovation and applied R&D, China remains the manufacturing backbone for intermediates, while India has strengthened its position in formulation-driven manufacturing, process engineering, and execution at scale.

—IANS

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