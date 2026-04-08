India welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, hopes agreement 'will lead to lasting peace'

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) India on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between the US and Iran and expressed hope that the ceasefire would lead to lasting peace in West Asia.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are important for bringing an end to the conflict. The MEA noted that the conflict in West Asia has caused suffering to people and disrupted the global energy supply.

The MEA stated, "We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict."

"The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz," it added.

The MEA's statement comes after US President Donald Trump announced a conditional two-week pause in planned attacks tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a development that came as a big relief to people across the world.

The decision came 90 minutes before the self-imposed 8 PM EST deadline set by Trump for Iran to reach a deal, after backchannel diplomacy.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday (local time), said he would “suspend” an escalation of attacks for two weeks if Iran agrees to open the key shipping route.

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East,” Trump wrote.

He added that the United States had received “a 10-point proposal from Iran” that was “a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Trump said “almost all of the various points of past contention” had been agreed, and the two-week pause would allow the agreement “to be finalised and consummated.”

The ceasefire is conditional. Trump said it depends on Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran signalled tentative acceptance. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would halt operations if attacks stop.

“If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” he said.

“For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” he added.

--IANS

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