India, Vietnam reaffirm shared commitment of armies to regional stability and peace

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth on Thursday received Lieutenant General Le Van Huong, Deputy Chief of General Staff of Vietnam People's Army, who is on an official visit to India, and discussed measures to deepen defence cooperation and military-to-military engagement.

"Strengthening India-Vietnam Friendship. Lieutenant General Le Van Huong, Deputy Chief of General Staff of Vietnam People's Army, during his official visit to India, paid solemn tributes to India's bravehearts at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, followed by a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at South Block," Additional Director General of Public Information of the Indian Army said on social media platform X.

"The General, then was warmly received by COAS General Dhiraj Seth. Measures to deepen defence cooperation and military-to-military engagement were discussed by the military leaders, reaffirming the shared commitment of both armies to regional stability and peace," it added.

Last month, India and Vietnam held high-level defence talks, reaffirming their shared commitment to enhance defence cooperation under the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, while exchanging views on regional and international security issues of shared concern.

The discussion took place between Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence.

"In the framework of the ongoing official visit to Vietnam, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, paid a courtesy call on General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence. The two sides reviewed the positive developments in Vietnam–India defence cooperation, particularly emphasising the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries' Air Forces, capacity building, and promoting professional exchange activities," the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said on X.

"They also exchanged views on regional and international security issues of mutual concern. The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Vietnam and India to continue further deepening defence cooperation within the framework of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries," it added.

--IANS

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