India, Vietnam enhance maritime and scientific cooperation with INS Sagaradhwani's visit

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) INS Sagardhwani, the Indian Navy’s oceanographic research vessel's visit to Vietnam enhanced the maritime and scientific cooperation of India-Vietnam, said the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

INS Sagardhwani, the Indian Navy’s oceanographic research vessel, concluded a successful visit to Cam Ranh, Vietnam, from May 4-8.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sagardhwani called on Sr Col Tran Van Cuong, Deputy Head of Khanh Hoa Military Command and Sr Capt Nguyen Huu Minh, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 4, noted the Ministry.

It mentioned that the discussions highlighted avenues for deeper maritime engagement, professional interactions, training cooperation and scientific endeavours coinciding with a decade of India-Vietnam Strategic Partnership.

“The ship will engage with the Institute of Oceanography, Nha Trang, fostering collaboration in marine science and oceanography,” on May 5, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy wrote on the social media platform X.

The interactions centred on research collaboration, knowledge sharing and capacity building in the field of oceanographic science and technology, said the Ministry.

Scientists from the National Oceanographic Institute also visited the ship during the port call.

“The visit includes training exchanges, cross-deck visits, sports fixtures & Yoga sessions with the Vietnam People’s Navy, strengthening maritime security, regional cooperation and mutual partnership,” added the spokesperson of the Indian Navy last week.

As part of the professional exchange, the Commanding Officer interacted with Sr Capt Ho Thanh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Naval Academy, Vietnam. Deliberations focused on expanding cooperation in naval training and education. Officers and cadets of the Academy also visited the ship and gained insights into its operational role and onboard capabilities.

“The visit marks a testament to the growing bilateral maritime partnership and scientific engagement between the two countries in the region,” noted the Ministry.

Recently, a Vietnam People's Navy (VPN) ship participated in International Fleet Review 26 and MILAN 26 at Visakhapatnam in February 2026.

–IANS

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