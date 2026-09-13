Sussanne Khan says her relationship with Hrithik Roshan’s mom turned more beautiful after her mother demise

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan has spoken up on how her bond strengthened with the actor’s family after her mother’s demise.

She recently appeared on ‘Honestly Why Not’ podcast, and shared that her bond with actor’s family has become more beautiful in the past 4-6 months.

She said, “I must say that my bond with Hrithik's mom and dad, especially his mom, has become so beautiful within the last six months. Even more so, I think after losing my mom because I think that I actually kind of felt a lot of pain for the suffering that we both went through at one time, the way she used to love me and maybe I did something wrong or whatever”.

“So I actually, I think that after my mom passed, I felt more love for her and felt a realization of what she meant to me in the past”, she added.

Sussanne was previously married to Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. They parted ways in November 2014. She is currently dating actor Arslan Goni. Arslan and Sussanne Khan met through mutual friends, and have been going strong for over 5 years. They initially kept their equation private, and became more open about their relationship eventually, sharing affectionate posts and appearing together at social gatherings.

Sussanne confirmed their relationship publicly in 2022, while Arslan has often spoken warmly about her and their connection. Interestingly, Arslan and Hrithik maintain a cordial relationship, and the two couples have been seen together socially.

--IANS

aa/