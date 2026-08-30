August 30, 2026 4:45 PM हिंदी

India, Uzbekistan elevate ties to 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership': PM Modi

India, Uzbekistan elevate ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: PM Modi

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the ties between India and Uzbekistan have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In his remarks after being conferred with Uzbekistan's highest honour, the ‘Oliy Darajali Do’stlik’ Order, PM Modi hailed President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations.

"Our ties have continuously strengthened thanks to your visionary leadership and your friendship towards India. They are successfully scaling new heights, and as a result, our relationship has now been elevated to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

PM Modi dedicated the award to the centuries-old friendship and shared heritage between the two nations and said that it is an honour for all 1.4 billion Indians.

"It is a moment of great pride for me to be honoured with Uzbekistan’s highest award. You used a word, 'Dostlik,' with which the people of India are also very familiar. There is hardly a family in our country that does not use the word 'Dost' (friend) a hundred times a day, and today, you have truly embodied the essence of 'Dostlik.' 'Dostlik' means friendship. This very word perfectly encapsulates the core sentiment underlying the relationship between India and Uzbekistan," he said.

"This honour is not for a single individual; it is an honour for all 1.4 billion Indians. On behalf of all my fellow citizens, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Uzbekistan, the government, and my friend, the respected President. I accept this high honour with deep humility and respectfully dedicate it to the centuries-old friendship and shared heritage between our two nations," he added.

PM Modi was conferred with Uzbekistan's highest honour by the Uzbek President in recognition of his contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

PM Modi expressed India's readiness to remain steadfast in upholding its friendship with Uzbekistan. He said that India and Uzbekistan will serve as a united voice for the Global South.

"While an award certainly brings pride and honour, I am fully aware that it also carries a profound responsibility, a responsibility I deeply feel as I accept this award today. From this historic soil of Uzbekistan, I wish to assure the people of Uzbekistan that India will never shy away from its responsibilities and will remain steadfast in upholding this friendship. Together, and with unwavering dedication, our two nations will serve as a united voice for the Global South. We will spare no effort in working for the welfare of the Global South and will strive wholeheartedly to fulfil the mission of advancing the well-being of all humanity," PM Modi said.

--IANS

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