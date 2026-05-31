India, US discuss defence cooperation and advancing strategic interests in Indo-Pacific

Singapore, May 31 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a meeting with House Armed Services Committee Member Pat Harrigan, who led a bipartisan US Congressional Delegation (CODEL), in Singapore on Sunday, with discussions held on regional security, expanding defence cooperation, and advancing shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific.

In a post on social media platform X, the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations, said, "Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held productive discussions with Member, House Armed Services Committee Pat Harrigan, who led a bipartisan US Congressional Delegation (CODEL)."

"The interaction reaffirmed the strength of the India–US defence partnership, with exchanges on regional security, expanding defence cooperation, and advancing shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific," it added.

Rajesh Kumar Singh is currently on an official visit to Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue.

During the Dialogue, the decision-makers from across the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and beyond to gather together to discuss the most pressing regional security issues and share policy responses

Earlier on Sunday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a meeting with Defence Ministers of New Zealand and Singapore on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, with discussions focussed on strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing maritime cooperation, advancing information-sharing mechanisms.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Ministry of Defence said, "The engagements focused on strengthening bilateral defence ties, enhancing maritime cooperation, advancing information-sharing mechanisms, and reaffirming a shared commitment to a secure, stable and inclusive Indo-Pacific."

On Saturday, Rajesh Kumar Singh met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana reception hosted on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, with talks focused on further strengthening bilateral strategic ties and advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

Singh also met Sweden's State Secretary to the Minister of Defence, Peter Sandwall, discussing avenues to strengthen defence cooperation and expand collaboration in areas including technology and innovation between the two nations.

“Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with State Secretary to the Minister of Defence, Sweden Peter Sandwall. Discussions focused on strengthening India-Sweden defence engagement and exploring opportunities for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation, including in the domain of defence technology and innovation," the Ministry of Defence said.

Singh held talks with the Netherlands' Chief of Defence General Onno Eichelsheim, where the two sides discussed ways to deepen bilateral defence ties, including military exchange programmes and joint training events.

Rajesh Kumar Singh also interacted with Belen Martinez Carbonell, Secretary General of the European External Action Service, and Lieutenant General Enrico Barduani, Deputy Chair of the European Union Military Committee (DCEUMC).

According to the Ministry of Defence, the meeting advanced strategic dialogue between India and the European Union, with discussions centred on shared security interests and avenues for deepening defence and strategic cooperation.

Continuing his bilateral engagement, Singh also held talks with Netherland’s Defence Minister, Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, exploring ways to deepen military cooperation and expand collaboration in the defence industrial sector, underscoring the evolving strategic partnership between the two countries

Sharing the details of the meeting on X, Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations said: “Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Defence Minister, Netherlands Dilan Yeşilgoz-Zegerius. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral Defence cooperation, strengthening military-to-military ties, and exploring opportunities for defence industrial collaboration, reflecting the growing strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands."

Singh also met with his Australian counterpart, Meghan Quinn, where the two sides reviewed the progress of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed upcoming high-level engagements. Both sides also explored opportunities to enhance defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

--IANS

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