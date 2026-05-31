Pak has second-highest number of out-of-school children in the world: Report

Islamabad, May 31 (IANS) According to Unicef, Pakistan has the second-highest number of out-of-school children in the world and UNESCO says that this reflects systemic inefficiencies in education access, internal efficiency and retention pathways.

An editorial in Pakistan's daily 'The News International' states that apart from those children who have never stepped into a school, the demography of the out-of-school children also comprises of early dropouts and late entrants.

It highlighted: "Like most of the country’s social problems, it disproportionately impacts women, rural residents and the poor. Solving the out-of-school crisis is thus not simply about building more schools, hiring more teachers and just generally spending more on education. Though these steps are indeed necessary, they are not sufficient."

The report mentions that according to UNESCO, transition bottlenecks between primary and lower secondary levels, coupled with low survival rates to Grade 10, indicate structural weaknesses in system progression and learning continuity.

"Limited integration of non-formal education (NFE), accelerated learning programmes (ALPs), and second-chance pathways within mainstream systems constrain re-entry opportunities. On one level, a big part of reducing the number of out-of-school children is ensuring that children actually stay in school once they are there and have opportunities to re-enter should they drop out."

Natural disasters like floods and economic crisis like the ongoing fuel shock, resulting out of the West Asia conflict, serve as roadblocks for access to education. At this rate, the editorial notes that Pakistan can expect many children to leave school and must have a plan to get them back.

Regarding plans to bring children back to the only school in their district in the neighbouring country, UNESCO recommends targeted, needs-based funding formulas that prioritise high Out-of-School Children (OoSC) districts and marginalised populations.

"This includes increasing investments in foundational education, girls’ education, and post-primary transition, while also strengthening financing for non-formal and second-chance education pathways. All of this will require spending more resources on education and more time on planning how those resources are spent," the editorial in the Pakistan daily said.

--IANS

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