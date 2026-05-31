IPL 2026: Virat Kohli’s fastest fifty powers RCB to back‑to‑back titles (Ld)

Ahmedabad, May 31 (IANS) Powered by Virat Kohli’s fastest half‑century in the IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru sealed back‑to‑back IPL title triumphs by completing a clinical chase of 156 and beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in front of their passionate fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli smashed a 25‑ball fifty and remained unbeaten on 75 off 42 balls – laced with nine fours and three sixes, also his highest score in the IPL playoffs. He also continued his remarkable streak - RCB have not lost a game since 2025 whenever he has scored a fifty.

Supported by Venkatesh Iyer’s brisk 32, Kohli’s masterly innings ensured the defending champions never lost grip of the chase and finished the job with authority to claim successive IPL crowns. Both sides had entered the final eyeing their second IPL title and aiming to join the elite club of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders as multiple‑time champions.

RCB, who won their maiden trophy in Ahmedabad in 2025, have now become only the third team after MI and CSK to successfully defend their title, while extending the streak of Qualifier 1 winners lifting the trophy to nine seasons. The win also means Josh Hazlewood remains unbeaten in white-ball finals while Krunal Pandya has emerged victorious in every IPL final he's played in.

GT, champions in 2022 at the same venue, were undone by disciplined RCB bowling and the scheduling grind of playing their third game at a third venue in six days, having reached Ahmedabad only on Saturday night due to inclement weather.

Washington Sundar’s fighting fifty gave GT a total of 155/8, but Rasikh Salam Dar’s three‑for and early strikes from Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept them in check. Kohli’s landmark knock then turned the final into a one‑sided affair, reaffirming his reputation as the man for the big occasion.

With this clinical triumph in Ahmedabad, RCB have not only defended their crown but also cemented their place among the league’s most successful franchises, apart from having the rare honour of holding both WPL and IPL titles at the same time.

RCB’s chase of 156 began with Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer tore into Gujarat Titans’ new‑ball attack. Kohli unfurled a flurry of wristy flicks (one of which went for a jaw-dropping six) and pulls against Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, and race 28 off just 10 balls in just four overs, while Iyer smashed 32 off 16 deliveries despite battling a right knee niggle.

The pair brought up RCB’s fifty inside 21 balls - the fastest in an IPL final - and ensured the asking rate was never a concern from the get go. Iyer eventually lobbed a pull to mid-on off Siraj and Rabada, who had conceded 37 in his first two overs, eventually dismissed Devdutt Padikkal cheaply when he sliced to third man.

But by then, the damage had already been done by RCB. Rajat Patidar joined Kohli and kept the tempo high by pulling Siraj for six, before swivelling off Jason Holder for four. Kohli, meanwhile, continued to keep going despite GT trying some mind games through Sai Sudharsan’s chatter. But GT struck right after first time-out when Patidar holed out to long-on off Rashid Khan, who trapped Krunal Pandya plumb lbw in the same over.

With Tim David joining the boundary hitting act, Kohli got his fifty in 25 balls after pulling Arshad Khan though short mid-wicket for a boundary, despite struggling with cramps in his right leg. Though David gave a feather edge behind off Arshad Khan after GT got the decision in their favour via review, Kohli and Jitesh Sharma hit exquisite fours to take RCB closer.

Kohli then survived a caught out decision on 63 as replays showed the ball touched the ground while Gill was trying to take the diving catch at mid-on. Fittingly, Kohli finished off the chase by pulling Arshad in the gap between mid-on and mid-wicket before smacking him over long-on for six to spark jubilant celebrations in the RCB camp and their loyal fans after clinching the IPL title once again.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 155/8 in 20 overs (Washington Sundar 50 not out, Nishant Sindhu 20; Rasikh Salam Dar 3-27, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-29) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru 161/5 in 18 overs (Virat Kohli 75 not out, Venkatesh Iyer 32; Rashid Khan 2-25) by five wickets

--IANS

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