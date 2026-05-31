June 01, 2026 1:03 AM हिंदी

Gujarat CM joins mega toy collection drive, calls on citizens to share toys with needy children

Gujarat CM joins mega toy collection drive, calls on citizens to share toys with needy children

Ahmedabad, May 31 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday joined a mega toy collection programme in Ahmedabad under the “Children Will Play, Children Will Blossom” campaign, highlighting the role of toy donation in spreading empathy, sensitivity and the spirit of sharing among children.

The programme was organised at Arohi Twins Bungalow in the Bopal-Ghuma area of the Ghatlodia Assembly constituency.

The campaign, launched under the inspiration of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, seeks to connect different sections of society through a humanitarian initiative that encourages families to donate toys for underprivileged children.

Addressing the gathering, Patel noted that the campaign encourages children from capable families to donate toys that they have used but no longer require, enabling those toys to reach children who may not have access to them.

“Sports and toys play an important role in the holistic development of children,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the initiative goes beyond the act of donation and contributes to shaping values among young people.

“This initiative, through which children from capable families donate toys they have used but no longer need to underprivileged children, is not merely an act of charity, but a campaign that nurtures values of sensitivity, empathy and sharing among the next generation,” Patel said.

Referring to the broader social impact of the campaign, he said that the practice of sharing toys with other children strengthens social responsibility and humanitarian values.

According to him, the spirit of allowing one’s children to share their toys with others helps reinforce social consciousness, humanity and a sense of family bonding.

Patel appealed to members of the public to participate actively in the campaign and contribute more toys for distribution among children in need.

“I urge citizens to enthusiastically join this campaign and become partners in this effort to bring smiles to the faces of needy children by donating more and more toys,” he said.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also planted a tree and conveyed a message on environmental conservation.

Among those present at the event were local leaders Vinod Patel and Darshan Patel, along with a large number of citizens and party workers who attended the toy collection drive.

--IANS

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