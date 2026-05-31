June 01, 2026 1:04 AM हिंदी

The crown stays royal: RCB lift IPL trophy for the second time

The crown stays royal: RCB lift IPL trophy for the second time

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The crown stays royal, and so does the legacy. On a memorable Sunday night in Ahmedabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru added another golden chapter to their history by lifting their second IPL trophy. For a franchise that has experienced soaring highs and crushing heartbreaks, this triumph felt especially meaningful.

Backed by passionate fans who never stopped believing, RCB delivered when it mattered most. As fireworks lit up the sky and emotions poured out on the field, the victory became more than just a championship win—it was a celebration of perseverance, loyalty, and a dream fulfilled. The crown, once again, belongs to Bengaluru.

Experienced batter Virat Kohli led with brilliant fifty as RCB went on to defend title, defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Earlier, Bengaluru’s seamers produced a disciplined performance to restrict Gujarat Titans to 155/8 despite Washington Sundar hitting a fighting unbeaten half‑century for the hosts.

Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early to remove Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan inside the Powerplay, while Rasikh Salam Dar delivered his best spell of the season to pick 3-27.

More to follow....

--IANS

cs/

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