June 01, 2026 1:04 AM हिंदी

Pakistan charging fee for visit to Kartarpur Sahib leads to politicisation of religion: Report

Pakistan charging fee for visit to Kartarpur Sahib leads to politicisation of religion: Report

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The Pakistani government and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) charging Indian pilgrims a fee of $20 and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) pilgrims $5 for visiting the Kartarpur Sahib, has remained a subject of continuous controversy, wrote Sudeep Singh in an editorial in 'Khalsa Vox'.

Significantly, no major Gurdwara in the world imposes a mandatory charge for just paying obeisance. He asserted: "Pakistan’s policy reflects a mindset that views religious sites not as places of devotion but as instruments of control and revenue generation."

Protests have erupted among the Sikh organisations and devotees who argued that the imposition of such a fee is contrary to the Sikh ideals. Many have reportedly compared it to the Mughal-era 'Jizya' tax, under which non-Muslims were compelled to pay a levy solely because of their faith. "In the 21st century, imposing a tax on pilgrims simply because they come from another country can reasonably be viewed as a symbol of religious discrimination and outdated thinking," Singh mentioned.

Pakistan has often falsely claimed victory in India's 'Operation Sindoor' against it. Posters related to such propaganda theories have reportedly been displayed within the Kartarpur corridor complex.

The editorial in 'Khalsa Vox' notes that a religious shrine should never become a platform for "military triumphalism" or "political propaganda". It underlined that such incidents undermine the very spirit and purpose of the Sikh pilgrimage site.

"Kartarpur Sahib is not the property of any government; it is a shared heritage of the entire Sikh Panth and, indeed, of humanity itself. If Pakistan genuinely wishes to demonstrate respect toward Sikhs, it should abolish the pilgrimage fee, keep religious sites free from political propaganda, and ensure that devotees can visit with dignity and respect," Singh wrote.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, connecting Dera Baba Nanak with Kartarpur Sahib, along with the launch of dedicated air connectivity between Amritsar and Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, are among the landmark initiatives undertaken by the Central government for the Sikh community.

--IANS

cg/uk

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: ‘Grateful to have won 5 trophies in 11 years, pretty special for me,’ says Krunal after RCB’s title win

IPL 2026: ‘Grateful to have won 5 trophies in 11 years, pretty special for me,’ says Krunal after RCB’s title win

IPL 2026: If we’d have gotten 180‑190, it’d have been a good match, says GT skipper Gill

IPL 2026: If we’d have gotten 180‑190, it’d have been a good match, says GT skipper Gill

IPL 2026: Patidar praises RCB's faith after back-to-back IPL titles as Kohli leads Ahmedabad victory

IPL 2026: Patidar praises RCB's faith after back-to-back IPL titles as Kohli leads Ahmedabad victory

When the noise got louder, Kohli batted harder!

When the noise got louder, Kohli batted harder!

'Proved you can sustain it': Tendulkar lauds RCB after historic IPL 2026 title win

'Proved you can sustain it': Tendulkar lauds RCB after historic IPL 2026 title win

IPL 2026: Seamers brilliance, Kohli’s unbeaten 75 helps RCB defend their title (2nd Ld)

IPL 2026: Seamers brilliance, Kohli’s unbeaten 75 helps RCB defend their title (2nd Ld)

‘What was that celebration from Virat?’ Social media abuzz after RCB’s IPL triumph

‘What was that celebration from Virat?’ Social media abuzz after RCB’s IPL triumph

IPL 2026: ‘Don’t need to step up every time, there are guys all around who can win,’ says Kohli after RCB’s title win

IPL 2026: ‘Don’t need to step up every time, there are guys all around who can win,’ says Kohli after RCB’s title win

Nepal govt in damage-control mode as PM Balendra Shah’s remarks draw controversy (File image)

Nepal govt in damage-control mode as PM Balendra Shah's remarks draw controversy

Israel captures strategic castle in southern Lebanon

Israel captures strategic Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon