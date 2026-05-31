Pakistan charging fee for visit to Kartarpur Sahib leads to politicisation of religion: Report

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The Pakistani government and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) charging Indian pilgrims a fee of $20 and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) pilgrims $5 for visiting the Kartarpur Sahib, has remained a subject of continuous controversy, wrote Sudeep Singh in an editorial in 'Khalsa Vox'.

Significantly, no major Gurdwara in the world imposes a mandatory charge for just paying obeisance. He asserted: "Pakistan’s policy reflects a mindset that views religious sites not as places of devotion but as instruments of control and revenue generation."

Protests have erupted among the Sikh organisations and devotees who argued that the imposition of such a fee is contrary to the Sikh ideals. Many have reportedly compared it to the Mughal-era 'Jizya' tax, under which non-Muslims were compelled to pay a levy solely because of their faith. "In the 21st century, imposing a tax on pilgrims simply because they come from another country can reasonably be viewed as a symbol of religious discrimination and outdated thinking," Singh mentioned.

Pakistan has often falsely claimed victory in India's 'Operation Sindoor' against it. Posters related to such propaganda theories have reportedly been displayed within the Kartarpur corridor complex.

The editorial in 'Khalsa Vox' notes that a religious shrine should never become a platform for "military triumphalism" or "political propaganda". It underlined that such incidents undermine the very spirit and purpose of the Sikh pilgrimage site.

"Kartarpur Sahib is not the property of any government; it is a shared heritage of the entire Sikh Panth and, indeed, of humanity itself. If Pakistan genuinely wishes to demonstrate respect toward Sikhs, it should abolish the pilgrimage fee, keep religious sites free from political propaganda, and ensure that devotees can visit with dignity and respect," Singh wrote.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, connecting Dera Baba Nanak with Kartarpur Sahib, along with the launch of dedicated air connectivity between Amritsar and Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, are among the landmark initiatives undertaken by the Central government for the Sikh community.

--IANS

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