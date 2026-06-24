India, US conclude series of meetings to advance mutually beneficial bilateral trade pact

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday concluded a series of meetings with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer and his delegation towards advancing a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

India remains committed to working constructively with the United States to further deepen economic ties and create new opportunities for growth and innovation, he said.

"We reviewed progress of the ongoing India–US trade discussions and explored avenues to further deepen our economic partnership," Goyal said in a post on X.

"I appreciate Ambassador Greer’s leadership and the sustained efforts of both teams in advancing our discussions in a constructive and forward-looking manner," the minister noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Goyal met Greer and the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, discussing ways to finalise a balanced trade pact.

Goyal said India and the United States share a strong and growing economic partnership. "We had productive discussions on advancing negotiations towards a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement, in line with the Joint Statement of 7 February 2026," the minister posted.

India and the United States are moving decisively towards finalising a bilateral trade agreement that could unlock new economic opportunities and deepen bilateral economic ties.

Gor also welcomed USTR Greer, who arrived here for key trade talks with Goyal. "Welcome to India, @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer! Great to have you here as we drive forward our ambitious trade agenda. We are moving decisively toward finalising a strong bilateral trade agreement that will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries and significantly deepen the U.S.-India economic partnership," Gor said in a post on X.

Gor had announced that several meetings were lined up between Greer and Goyal this week to advance the proposed agreement. The ministerial-level engagement follows chief negotiator-level talks held here earlier this month as both sides work towards concluding an interim trade arrangement that is expected to pave the way for a broader bilateral trade pact.

The negotiations have gained significance ahead of the July 24 expiry of the 10 per cent temporary tariff imposed by the US on its trading partners.

--IANS

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