India unveil 30-member squad for Singapore tests ahead of AFC U20 qualifiers

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) India U20 men's team head coach Mahesh Gawali on Sunday named a 30-member squad for the team's two international friendlies against Singapore, scheduled to be played in Bengaluru on August 3 and 6 as part of preparations for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.

Both matches will be played behind closed doors at the Centre for Sports Excellence and will kick off at 7 p.m. IST.

The squad features four goalkeepers, 12 defenders, 11 midfielders and 10 forwards, with the coaching staff set to use the two matches to fine-tune combinations ahead of next month's continental qualifiers in Tashkent.

The Indian U20 team's preparations have been underway in Bengaluru at The Sports School and the Centre for Sports Excellence, where an extensive selection process saw 102 players from across the country take part in trials before the squad was finalised.

India have been drawn in Group B of the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers alongside hosts Uzbekistan, Syria and Bangladesh. The Blue Colts will open their campaign against Syria on August 31 before facing Uzbekistan on September 3 and Bangladesh on September 6 in Tashkent.

The qualifiers will be played in a centralised single round-robin format, with the eight group winners and the seven best second-placed teams securing qualification for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027.

India and Singapore have met twice before in official U20 competitions, with the Blue Colts emerging victorious on both occasions in the AFC Youth Championship. India recorded a 4-1 win in 1966 before defeating Singapore in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals of the 1974 edition, which they went on to win. The two sides also shared honours in a pair of U19 friendlies in Goa in 2017, with India winning the first match 7-2 before Singapore claimed the second 1-0.

India U20 squad:

Goalkeepers: Jaskaran Dub, Pranav Sundarraman, Shuhaid Koya Thangal PS, Suraj Singh Aheibam.

Defenders: Arshvir Singh, Asher Rebello, Ashik Adhikari, Bungson Singh Takhellambam, Karish Soram, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Yaipharemba Chingakham.

Midfielders: Aniket Yadav, Dallalmuon Gangte, Danny Meitei Laishram, Levis Zangminlun, Md Arbash, Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam, Rishikanta Meitei Laishram, Samson Ahongshangbam, Shami Singamayum.

Forwards: Agastya Bhat, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Hateem Ali, Nirupam Gowda H, Omang Dodum, Prashan Jajo, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Vishal Yadav, Yohaan Benjamin.

The support staff comprises head coach Mahesh Gawali, assistant coach MG Ramachandran, goalkeeping coach Parshuram Salwadi and strength and conditioning coach Anugrah Suresh.

--IANS

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