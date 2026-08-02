CWG 2026: India’s Ishroop Narang narrowly misses women’s -78kg judo bronze

Glasgow, Aug 2 (IANS) India’s Ishroop Narang suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the women’s -78kg bronze medal contest at the Commonwealth Games 2026, losing to Canada’s C Godbout in a closely-fought bout that was decided in Golden Score on Sunday.

After regulation time failed to separate the two judokas, the contest extended into Golden Score, where Godbout secured a decisive Yuko at the 6:19 mark to clinch the bronze medal.

The bout remained a tactical affair throughout, with neither athlete able to register a score during regulation. Both judokas were penalised during the contest, but it was the Canadian who capitalised on the first scoring opportunity in extra time to seal victory.

The narrow defeat meant Narang finished just outside the podium despite a spirited performance, adding to India’s near misses in the judo competition at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

While Narang fell short of a medal, her campaign showcased grit and resilience as she pushed her higher-ranked opponent into Golden Score before eventually losing by the slimmest of margins.

More to follow...

--IANS

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