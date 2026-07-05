July 05, 2026 12:16 PM हिंदी

India-UK trade agreement set to come into force on July 15, rules notified

India-UK trade agreement set to come into force on July 15, rules notified

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), set to come into force on July 15, provides duty-free access for 99 per cent of India's exports to the UK.

According to the latest notification from Finance Ministry that set out the rules, a product will qualify as originating in India or the UK if it is wholly obtained in either country, produced entirely from originating materials, or manufactured using non-originating inputs while meeting the product-specific origin requirements prescribed under the agreement.

The rules, issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), establish the framework for determining whether goods qualify for preferential tariff treatment under the agreement and lay down compliance requirements for exporters and importers.

According to the notification, “these rules may be called the Customs Tariff (Determination of Origin of Goods under Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between India and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) Rules, 2026. They shall come into force on the 15th July, 2026”.

The framework allows cumulative treatment of originating materials, enabling inputs originating in one partner country to be treated as originating in the other when used in further production.

It also specifies that activities such as simple repackaging, relabelling, washing, sorting, polishing, simple assembly and other minor operations will not be sufficient to confer originating status on a product. Customs authorities will have powers to verify origin claims and deny preferential treatment where products fail to meet the prescribed conditions.

The rules also provide flexibility for importers who fail to claim tariff benefits at the time of import.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said recently that the India-UK CETA will further deepen collaboration across trade, investment, and innovation, contributing to shared prosperity for both nations.

The CETA will create new avenues for professionals. In London, Goyal urged Indian companies to deepen engagement with their UK counterparts and translate opportunities under the CETA into sustained business growth.

Addressing the ‘India-UK: Partners in Progress Business Plenary’ in London, Goyal said the landmark trade pact offers significant opportunities to strengthen bilateral trade, investment, technology partnerships, innovation and resilient supply chains.

—IANS

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