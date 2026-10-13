India-UK relationship going strength to strength under PM Modi's leadership: Sunak

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution to strengthening ties between the two nations, saying that the relationship is going from "strength to strength" under his leadership.

Sunak made the statement after he met with PM Modi in New Delhi, where he congratulated him on completing 25 years in public service. Sunak termed the increasing cooperation between India and the UK in trade, tech and Artificial Intelligence "vital in a less predictable world."

In a post on X, Rishi Sunak stated, "Prime Minister Narendra, great to see you in New Delhi today. Congratulations on 25 years in public service, a remarkable achievement. It was a pleasure to work with you when I was Prime Minister. Your commitment, your work ethic, your energy is an example to us all. The UK-India relationship is going from strength to strength under your leadership. Our two countries cooperating more on trade, tech and AI is vital in a less predictable world. I know that Britain and India will continue to grow ever closer in the years ahead."

PM Modi also took to X, replying to Sunak's post. "Was wonderful meeting you at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum today!" he wrote.

Born to Indian parents in Southampton with roots in Punjab, Sunak is the first Indian-origin person to have served as the UK Prime Minister from 2022 to 2024.

In July, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with his UK counterpart Andy Burnham, where both leaders vowed to enhance the ongoing cooperation between both countries across key sectors. PM Modi congratulated Burnham on assuming office as UK PM and conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure.

"Delighted to speak with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham. Congratulated him on assuming office and conveyed my best wishes for a successful tenure. We agreed to work together across sectors such as technology, innovation, defence, security, clean energy, education and people-to-people ties and take the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights," PM Modi wrote on X after the phone call.

"We will also collaborate closely to fully harness the trade and investment opportunities presented by the recently operationalised India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity and well-being of both our people," he added.

--IANS

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