India, UK explore new opportunities to deepen economic, trade cooperation: Piyush Goyal

London/New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that India and the UK remain committed to fostering an ecosystem that promotes innovation, investment, and holistic growth for both nations.

In “meaningful discussions” with Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Peter Kyle, Goyal said that the “conversation reflected the warmth, trust and forward-looking vision that continue to define our bilateral partnership”.

“With the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and Double Contribution Convention (DCC) coming into effect on July 15, 2026, we remain committed to fostering an ecosystem that promotes innovation, investment, and holistic growth for both nations,” Goyal posted on X.

He earlier addressed a business reception with wide participation from business leaders and investors from both India and the UK.

“Spoke about how the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will unlock immense opportunities for growth & prosperity on both sides,” said Commerce Minister.

He also urged them to leverage the full potential of the landmark agreement to deepen collaboration, boost trade and investment flows, and drive innovation across sectors.

Goyal earlier said that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will act as a force multiplier for the global economy by strengthening cooperation between the two countries across trade, investment, technology and strategic sectors.

Speaking at the India Global Forum's UK-India Week 2026 in London, Goyal said the partnership between India and the United Kingdom has expanded significantly over the years and has evolved into a highly strategic relationship encompassing multiple sectors.

"The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will act as a force multiplier to support the global economy," Goyal added.

He noted that the bilateral relationship now extends beyond traditional trade ties to include cooperation in technology, investments, defence and critical minerals. According to the minister, the growing engagement between the two countries reflects the increasing depth and breadth of the India-UK partnership.

—IANS

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