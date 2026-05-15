May 15, 2026 3:47 PM हिंदी

Kumud Mishra on his latest track 'Mujhe Rok Lo': There’s a certain silence and emotional depth

Kumud Mishra & Sheeba Chaddha starrer 'Mujhe Rok Lo' talks about the bittersweet aftermath of love

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) The final chapter in Farhan Khan's musical journey, "Alif Laila" titled "Mujhe Rok Lo" has been released.

The track enjoys performances by Sheeba Chaddha and Kumud Mishra along with Pho and Farhan.

"Mujhe Rok Lo" talks about the longing, emotional vulnerability, and the quiet desperation of wanting to hold onto moments that are constantly slipping away.

Produced by Moinm, the track has been written and composed by Farhan himself.

Speaking about the song, Farhan shared, “Alif Laila has been one of the most personal journeys of my life. Mujhe Rok Lo is the emotional conclusion to that story, it’s about holding onto people, memories, and feelings even when you know they’re slipping away. I wanted the song to feel intimate, vulnerable, and honest.”

Kumud Mishra added, “There’s a certain silence and emotional depth in Mujhe Rok Lo that stayed with me from the very first narration. It’s rare to come across music that communicates emotion so truthfully, and being a part of this story was truly special. Farhan has an incredible sensitivity as an artist, and the honesty in his writing and vision is what makes the song so emotionally powerful.”

Sharing her experience of working on "Mujhe Rok Lo", Sheeba Chaddha said, “What moved me most about Mujhe Rok Lo was its emotional sincerity. The song speaks about human relationships in such a delicate and heartfelt way. It felt less like acting and more like experiencing a real emotion unfold. Farhan’s storytelling has a rare emotional depth, and that’s what makes this project feel so intimate and real.”

Dropping a glimpse of "Mujhe Rok Lo", Farhan penned on social media, "Still overwhelmed, still emotional, still unable to believe this has happened that the ALIF LAILA journey we started with nothing but our Art and Vision, we are concluding that story with two incredible artists, two true legends, who have made Alif Laila truly historic. (sic)"

--IANS

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