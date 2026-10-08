India U17 women's team moves closer to Asian Cup qualification with victory over Syria

Selayang, Oct 8 (IANS) The India U17 women’s team took another significant step in their AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers campaign with a dominant 2-0 victory over Syria in their second Group E match at the MP Selayang Stadium on Thursday.

Anushka Kumari, who had scored five goals in India’s record-breaking 14-0 victory over Iraq in their opening match, found the net on either side of half-time to take her qualifiers tally to seven goals.

The victory gave the Indian side six points from two matches ahead of their final Group E encounter against hosts Malaysia on October 11. Only the group winners will qualify for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2027. Syria had lost 0-1 to Malaysia in their opening match. Malaysia and Iraq will face each other later today.

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson retained the same starting combination that had overwhelmed Iraq three days earlier, and India once again controlled proceedings with their compact midfield, quick distribution and persistent pressure on the Syrian defence.

The Indian team took only six minutes to forge ahead. Syria defender Bayab Jomaa Ato brought down Silky Devi Sorokhaibam just outside the penalty area on the right. Redima Devi Chingkhamayum chipped the resulting free kick into the middle, and although Bayab headed it away, the clearance fell to Anushka.

The striker moved to her left before unleashing a delightful left-footed lob that sailed into the far top corner, giving India the lead and bringing her sixth goal of the qualifiers.

With the Indian midfielders and defenders closing down spaces effectively, Syria found it difficult to advance, and goalkeeper Munni had little work to do during the first half.

Redima, Thandamoni Baskey and Alva Devi Senjam kept India’s attack flowing and regularly stretched the Syrian defence, which survived several close calls before the interval.

India also threatened from set pieces. Ritu Badaik floated a corner from the right for captain Abhista Basnett, whose downward header was scrambled away by Syria goalkeeper Media Housain for another corner. Ritu delivered once again, and Julan Nongmaithem met the ball for the first time but struck it straight at the goalkeeper.

Anushka almost doubled the advantage shortly before half-time when Media failed to hold another effort. The loose ball fell kindly to the young tigresses' forward, whose attempted chip was headed off the line by Syria captain Arin Assad.

Nine minutes after the restart, Anushka finally made it 2-0. Syria failed to clear their lines after Alva was stopped inside the box, and the ball ran loose for Anushka to drill a right-footed effort into the near post for her seventh goal in two matches.

The game was halted in the 58th minute due to an approaching thunderstorm, as in India’s opening match against Iraq. Play resumed after a delay of almost half an hour, with rain continuing through the latter stages under the Selayang floodlights.

India continued to dominate after the restart but were unable to add to their tally. Anushka had a golden opportunity to complete her hat-trick when Thandamoni released substitute Pritika Barman down the right. Pritika squared the ball into the area, but Anushka, with the goal at her mercy, fired over from close range.

Syria defended in numbers and managed to keep the scoreline down despite India maintaining the pressure until the end. At the other end, they rarely threatened the Indian goal, as the young tigresses registered their second successive victory and clean sheet of the qualifying campaign.

India will now meet hosts Malaysia on October 11 at 18:30 IST in their final Group E match, with a place in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2027 at stake.

--IANS

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