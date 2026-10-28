October 28, 2026 8:06 PM हिंदी

India U17 men to play two friendlies against UAE ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers

India U17 men to play two friendlies against the UAE ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers on November 1 and 4 in Ras Al Khaimah. Photo credit: AIFF

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The India U17 men's football team will play two international friendly matches against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 1 and 4 in Ras Al Khaimah as part of their preparations for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers.

Both matches will kick off at 8:30 PM IST, with the first scheduled at the Emirates Football Club Stadium on November 1 and the second at the Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Stadium on November 4.

The Indian U17 team, coached by Mehrajuddin Wadoo, will travel to the UAE on October 30 after completing their preparatory camp in Margao, Goa.

India had earlier played two friendly matches against Myanmar in Thanlyin, drawing the first game 1-1 before registering a convincing 4-0 victory in the second on October 7.

Captain Dallalmoun Gangte opened the scoring in the 40th minute before an own goal by Kyi Thar doubled India's advantage in the 53rd minute. Kamgouhao Doungel extended the lead in the 60th minute, while Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi completed the rout in the 72nd minute. The victory also marked Wadoo's first win as head coach of the India U17 men's team.

Following the second friendly against the UAE, the Indian squad will travel directly to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on November 5 for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers, scheduled to be held from November 11 to 20.

India will begin their qualifying campaign in the mega tournament against Singapore on November 11 before taking on Guam on November 14. They will face Palestine on November 17 and host Malaysia in their final fixture on November 20.

The two matches against the UAE will provide India with further opportunities to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the qualifiers, where they will aim to secure a place in the continental tournament.

--IANS

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