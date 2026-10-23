India U-19 women's A, B teams to take on Nepal in tri-series at BCCI CoE in November

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Two India U-19 women's sides will take on Nepal in a tri-series at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru from November 10 to 22, as the two-time defending champions look to enter the final leg of preparations ahead of next year’s U19 World Cup.

According to a press release issued by Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) secretary Paras Khadka, the series will feature India U-19 Women's 'A' and India U-19 Women's 'B' alongside Nepal's U-19 women's team.

India U-19 ‘B’ team will first take on Nepal on November 12, before the visitors face India ‘A’ side on November 14. India U-19 ‘B’ team will take on Nepal in the first reverse fixture of November 18, before India U-19 ‘A’ take on the visitors on November 20. The tri-series will conclude with the final on November 22, with all matches having 1pm start time.

India have been drawn with co-hosts Nepal, the West Indies and Ireland in Group A of the 2027 ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup, to be held in Bangladesh and Nepal from January 21 to February 6. The two-time champions will open their title defence against the West Indies in Kathmandu on January 22.

Shafali Verma led India to the inaugural title win in South Africa in 2023, and Niki Prasad's team retained the crown in Malaysia in 2025. For India, fielding two squads in the same competition offers the selectors a chance to assess a wider pool of players before narrowing down on a 15-member World Cup squad.

Nepal will arrive in Bengaluru with recent match practice, after participating in 'Belt and Road U19 Girls T20I' tournament in China from November 3 to 8, alongside hosts China, Hong Kong and Thailand.

After this tri-series, India U-19 women will also host England U-19 women in a five-match T20I series from November 26 to December 6. The BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, will host the first two games, before the action moves to Surat's CB Patel International Cricket Stadium for the last three matches.

Earlier in the season, India U-19, led by wicketkeeper-batter Bhavika Ahire, a member of the 2025 title winning team, had taken on Sri Lanka U-19 women in a six-match white-ball home series which they won in Chennai and Puducherry in June and July.

The third edition of the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup will feature four groups of four teams, with matches spread across Chattogram, Sylhet and Kathmandu. The group stage runs till January 26, after which the qualifiers will be split into two Super Six groups.

The top two teams from each Super Six stage will reach the semi-finals. Chattogram will host the semi-finals on February 4 and the final on February 6, with February 5 and 7 set aside as reserve days.

--IANS

nr/hs