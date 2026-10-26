India to compete in Tier C after defeat to Senegal in FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival

Baku (Azerbaijan), Oct 26 (IANS) Ronandev Aheibam scored the lone goal as Indian boys suffered a 1-6 defeat to Senegal in their fifth and final Group K match at the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival 2026 at Pitch 8A of the Hovsan Competition Complex in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday.

Abdoulaye Diallo (9', 11', 18', 31') scored four goals for Senegal, including a first-half hat-trick, while Georges Kanfom (14') and Pierre Mbengue (23') added one each.

Ronandev Aheibam (33') pulled a goal back for the Blue Colts in the second half, but the result, coupled with Cameroon's 2-0 win over Bahrain, meant India finished third in Group K with 10 points from five matches. Matches in the tournament stage will be played in a knockout format, with all 189 teams competing for position until the final day on October 30.

Group winners Cameroon and runners-up Senegal both finished on 12 points and will feature in Tiers A and B, respectively, in the tournament stage.

India will be in Tier C to compete for positions 65th to 96th. Bahrain and Laos, with four points each, ended up in Tiers D and E, respectively, while Grenada finished last with one point and will be in Tier F.

In Monday's encounter, the opening five minutes were evenly contested before Senegal gradually increased the pressure on India and took greater control of the match.

Senegal broke the deadlock in the ninth minute when Diallo received a pass from the right, advanced into the box and finished past India goalkeeper Jenit Ningthoujam from a narrow angle. It was the first time India had trailed in their five matches at the tournament, and they could never recover from it.

Diallo doubled Senegal's lead two minutes later, dribbling into the box from the left before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike into the far top corner.

Senegal extended their advantage in the 14th minute through Kanfom. Pierre Mbengue played a defence-splitting through ball, allowing Kanfom to take a touch, round the advancing Jenit and finish into an empty net.

Diallo completed his hat-trick in the 18th minute, sweeping home a cutback from Kanfom, who had reached the left by-line.

Mbengue added Senegal's fifth goal in the 23rd minute. Jenit initially saved his effort in a one-on-one situation, but the rebound fell back to the Senegal midfielder, who converted on the second attempt.

Diallo scored his fourth of the evening in the 31st minute, receiving a pass from Kanfom inside the box before using a feint to create space and finish.

India pulled a goal back two minutes later on the counter-attack. Deepak Singh Arambam drove a low cross into the box, where Ronandev slid in to meet it with a first-time finish in the 33rd minute.

--IANS

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